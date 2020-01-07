St. Vincent de Paul expects hundreds at statewide retreat

A seminarian from last year's Young Adult Retreat leads a spiritual talk for the young adults who visited St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach. (COURTESY)

Boynton Beach | The young men at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary are looking forward to hosting young adults from throughout Florida at this year’s Young Adult Retreat Feb. 1.

“This year’s retreat theme is ‘And the Word was Made Flesh,’” said Sean Crepin, a first theology seminarian. “This is also the seminary’s larger theme for the year, and I’m excited to be giving the keynote lecture on this topic to all the young adults looking for spiritual growth.”

This annual one-day retreat is open to young adults from Florida’s seven dioceses, and includes talks given by the seminarians and guest speakers, holy hour adoration, small group activities, fellowship over meals and music, and a concluding Mass celebrated by Msgr. David Toups, rector of the seminary.

“What I find most compelling about the young adult retreat is that it is an entirely student-run initiative,” Crepin said. “Under the guidance of the seminary faculty, we come together to lead our fellow young adults in a day of prayer and reflection. I think this aspect allows us to relate and connect more deeply with the participants since we are facing many of the same issues on our spiritual journey.”

The seminary has hosted the retreat for the past 10 years, but what makes this year particularly special is the retreat’s coinciding with World Day for Consecrated Life Feb. 2.

“We will have many religious on campus for the day,” Crepin said. “Religious from the Carmelite order, the Passionists and Franciscan friars, just to name a few, will lend their perspective on vocations.”

Built into the retreat’s activities is a “come and see” experience for anyone curious about seminary life. Seminarians leading the retreat are also arranged in such a way that young adults will have the opportunity for one-on-one discussion about spirituality, theology and more. Crepin said because many seminarians will assist at the retreat, participants might find it easy to have “more intimate moments with individual retreat leaders rather than moving from one large group to another throughout the day.”

Eddiel Rivera, a second-year theology seminarian, assisted with organizing last year’s retreat, which was attended by 250 people.

“The joy that these young people brought with them and their openness of heart while here really made it a fruitful experience,” he said.

The retreat will be held Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. To register, visit svdp.edu/project-page. Cost is $30, or $25 for a group of five or more. Includes meals and T-shirts. To learn more about the seminary and young adult events, follow @SVdPSem on Facebook or visit svdp.edu.