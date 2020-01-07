Children remembered in prayer service

Parishioners commemorate children lost by the hand of Herod and others lost through abortion or premature death or other circumstances on the Feast of the Holy Innocents during a prayer service at St. Mary Magdalen Parish. (ANDREA NAVARRO)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS | For two decades, St. Mary Magdalen Parish’s Respect Life Ministry has commemorated the loss of a child with a special prayer service on the feast of the Holy Innocents. The parish tradition of placing an ornament on a Tree of Remembrance continues to be a solemn and beautiful way to acknowledge the children lost both by the hand of Herod and others lost through abortion, premature death or other circumstances.

Larry Scotchie recalled the early years of the prayer service and even helped plan one of its first liturgies. As part of the Knights of Columbus, he helps raise funds for ultrasound machines so women contemplating an abortion may have the chance to change their minds. Recognizing the official feast day of the Church, he said a service made perfect sense. “It’s a good way of highlighting the horror of abortion and anyone in the parish can do it. We immediately expanded it to children who had died of other causes. It’s very touching.”

Christina Vazquez lost her son, Mateo, on Feb. 22, 2016, two days before she was due to give birth because of complications with his umbilical cord. She said the service allowed her to remember her son.

“Anything that memorializes his life is important to me. It’s hard for a lot of people to understand the impact he has in our lives. We don’t have a gravesite, so for me, this kind of service is important,” she said. “When you remember that someone is gone, you’re acknowledging that they were here. For a lot of people, it is difficult to understand a loss like ours because we never even got to see him open his eyes. We met him after he had passed away.”

This is her third year and Vazquez said it has helped her heal. She recalled how hard it was for family and friends, especially the first year, to talk to her and her husband, A.J., about their loss. They could not find the words to say or tried to minimize the pain saying, “You can have another child.”

“(For many) the thought of a child passing is so difficult they may not even want of attend a service like this, but for someone like me who has gone through that loss, it’s incredibly important to have a way to memorialize my son,” she said. “It may sound simple, putting an ornament on a tree, but to have something tangible like that is very healing. It’s an acknowledgement of his life.”

This year, her husband joined her although he practices another faith. “This kind of service is difficult for him. People grieve differently,” Vazquez said. “Although I always think about (Mateo), to attend the service every year in his name helps me stay connected to him.”

Religion has been a source of strength for Vazquez, so she continues to pray. Those who participated were greeted by candlelight. After a short prayer service in the church led by Deacon Juan Cruz, those gathered moved outside, adjacent to the Marian grotto. They prayed and blessed the tree, then each person hung their ornament.

“Our Respect Life Ministry does a beautiful job in the Christmas season gathering our St. Mary Magdalen family to pray for all the Holy Innocents,” said Father Charles Mitchell, pastor. “Our hope is to be a source of strength for the mothers, fathers and all families at a time when the longings of their hearts sometimes cannot be put to words, but can be comforted in prayer. We believe all the children we have lost live on, not only in our love and in our memories, but in heaven.”