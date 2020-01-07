Bishop joins Filipino community for Christmas novena

WINTER PARK | Led by the colorfully lighted parol, a traditional Filipino holiday season lantern with a five-point star symbolizing the star of Bethlehem, Bishop John Noonan and a dozen priests and deacons began the third night of the Simbang Gabi novena of Masses. Nearly 400 members of the Filipino community throughout the Diocese of Orlando gathered at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Winter Park for the occasion Dec. 17.

The parol, in various styles and sizes, is one of the most popular Filipino Christmas symbols, next to the crèche and the tree,” said Father Juanito Figura, parochial vicar of Sts. Peter and Paul. “It reminds us of the star that guided the wise men to the place of the Nativity. Churches, homes, shopping malls and, yes, public schools and offices are decorated as soon as Advent begins.”

Father Figura added Filipino priests often repeat, “that we should let the light of the parol enlighten our minds and hearts — individually and collectively — so that we may constantly see and feel the Lord in our lives.”

Meaning “evening Mass,” Simbang Gabi customarily takes place in the pre-dawn hours during the nine days leading up to Christmas. This year 23 parishes in the diocese celebrated the Masses at various times, enabling maximum attendance.

“Back home (in the Philippines) we have this at 4 o’clock in the morning. Nine days you’re busy in the evening, you’re busy in the morning and Christmas day you almost want to give up,” Father Figura recalled with a laugh. He arrived in the United States in 2012. “But you don’t mind the fatigue because everybody is happy and it is a very joyful experience.”

He added Simbang Gabi is an important tradition for the Filipino community because it is both a celebration and a way to introduce the community experience of the faith, especially during Christmas.

“(It’s a time) to share in the growth of the faith community — not just of this parish, but of the diocese because this is also a diocesan ministry,” he said. “It also helps us share our joy and is a way of integrating ourselves with the other cultures and other people.”

Marlene Mercadal, from St. John Vianney Parish in Orlando, has sang in the diocesan Filipino Choir since 2010. The choir of some 20 members is traditionally a part of the novena. At times, Mercadal travels up to two hours to various parishes to participate in the nine-night novena. She summed up her feelings about her participation with one word “gratefulness.”

“(It is) for the overwhelming love that God already gave to us,” she said. “This is a way of giving back to him.”

In his homily, Bishop Noonan cited the Gospel reading from Matthew, delineating the genealogy of Jesus, from Abraham to Joseph. As he noted the many names listed, he said it helped people see how God fulfilled his promises. The bishop described the Filipino community as one of the tribes of Israel that prepares for the birth of Christ

Bishop Noonan also recalled Cardinal Luis Antonio Gokim Tagle, of Manila, who was recently chosen by Pope Francis to serve in Rome. Cardinal Tagle’s goal is to spread the word of God. The bishop encouraged those gathered to “be spiritual listeners with the heart” and to converse with God, so they might receive His peace and can proclaim God’s word with their life, as modeled by their new cardinal.

“He can bring the Scriptures to life for the people,” the bishop said of Cardinal Tagle. “It’s going to be a very hard thing to let go of somebody you’ve come to know and love, but you are giving a great gift to the wider world.”