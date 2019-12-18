From historical Masses to honoring carolers, Christmas means a lot to Florida man

ORLANDO | It would be hard to dispute the sincerity of Bill Egan’s Christmas spirit.



For the 12th year, the 80-year-old Catholic will install Nativity scenes in store windows in downtown Daytona Beach. A former journalist with the Daytona Beach News-Journal, he has restored old, worn religious figurines. After working on a few figures for one religious sister, she was amazed he was able to restore her figures with hobby paint from local art stores. Dings and gashes can be easy repair, according to this seasoned hobbyist.



But Egan’s Christmas spirit also has a place in history, one that is preserved in photos housed at the State Archives of Florida. In 1959, he was a student at Florida State University in Tallahassee. At that time, a historian was researching where the first Christmas Mass in the United States was held.



Archaeological and documentary evidence — including the writings of Luis Hernandez de Biedma, the representative of King Charles V of Spain — suggests that Spanish conquistador Hernando de Soto and his expedition of more than 600 soldiers, slaves, craftsmen and adventurers observed Christmas in 1539 while encamped at the Apalachee town of Anhaica, located where Tallahassee now stands.



To commemorate that finding, a news crew from Miami wanted to film a reenactment of the first Christmas Mass. Father Henry Miron, a priest of the St. Augustine Diocese who later served as the first president of Santa Fe High School in Lakeland, served as celebrant for the Mass and is seen in vestments in the historical photo.



But the photo doesn’t just reveal a priest behind the altar. Along with Father Miron and the television crew, a young Egan and his college roommate, Vern Charlton, trudged through the soggy fields to get to the shores of Lake Jackson. The two young men were dressed as members of DeSoto’s regime, in historical dress.



“That’s me on the left,” Egan wrote in an online conversation with the Florida Catholic. “In front of me is my FSU roommate, the late Vern Charlton of Tampa. Henry J. Miron is the priest in this scene … We had to walk through a mucky cow pasture to get to this picturesque spot, as the cows wondered what was going on.”



The site where that 1959 reenactment took place was not meant to be confirmation of the location where the Mass was held. According to State Library and Archives of Florida, in 1539 de Soto most liked landed on Florida’s Tampa Bay after leaving Cuba. On Oct. 3, 1539, his expedition crossed the Aucilla River, which is now the boundary between Jefferson and Madison counties in north Florida, and entered the province of Apalachee. Three days later, de Soto reached the principal Apalachee town of Anhaica, located in what is now Tallahassee. With winter fast approaching, de Soto ordered his followers to establish a camp, where they would remain until March 3, 1540.



So, while that 1959 reenactment made do with the historical evidence at the time, the location of de Soto’s camp was actually revealed in 1987. B. Calvin Jones, a state archeologist, uncovered artifacts from de Soto’s expedition at a construction site less than a mile from the State Capitol. Among the findings were copper coins, an iron crossbow point, nails, links of chain mail, broken Spanish olive jars and the jawbone of a pig dating to around the time of de Soto’s expedition.



It was that jawbone that became the tell-telling evidence of the expedition’s whereabouts. It was de Soto who had introduced the pig to North America.

With his image preserved in State Archives, Egan still has a historical tie to the Christmas season. The Dec. 12 edition of the Florida Catholic detailed a story about the origins of the Christmas carol, Silent Night. It was written by Father Joseph Mohr, a priest who lived in Austria who wrote the song “Stille Nacht” in his native German.



But it was an Episcopal bishop — Bishop John Freeman Young — who gave the world “Silent Night,” as the translated three of “Stille Nacht” verses. Some 17 years ago, Egan found the grave site of Bishop Young in Jacksonville’s Old City Cemetery. Seeing it in disarray, he tended to the site, and still does so today.



“But my 80-year-old body no longer lets me get on my knees to do any more cleaning,” Egan wrote.



Egan hopes someone might read his story and keep the torch of tending to the grave alive. If anything, it is a way to honor the man who gave English-speaking Christians a way to sing the praises of the season in their own language.



“Each year, when I place a wreath at the bishop’s grave, I hope to see a sign that someone has been there,” Egan said. “It should be a place where church choirs should visit to sing a ‘Silent Night’ tribute.”



Anyone interested in helping out Bill Egan, can contact news@the

floridacatholic.org.