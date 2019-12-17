Students honor ‘O Holy Night’ at annual tree trimming

Palm Beach Gardens | Students from St. Juliana Catholic School rushed into the Pastoral Center lobby, excitedly clutching sheet music of traditional Christmas carols.

The group of select sixth, seventh and eighth graders gathered around the bare Christmas tree in the lobby, awaiting the annual tree trimming festivities Dec. 5.

“We have been waiting for this honor since I took on the role of principal seven years ago,” said Kati Kervi, principal at the West Palm Beach school. “I was delighted to learn our school was chosen for the tree trimming, and the students have worked so hard on the songs they will perform today.”

The participation of a Catholic school in the tree trimming began in 2010, creating an opportunity for the Pastoral Center staff and students to come together and celebrate the beginning of Advent and, subsequently, the Christmas season. Every year, a Catholic school is chosen by the Office of Catholic Schools to lead the festivities with a special choral performance, followed by the decorating of the Christmas tree, which is blessed by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito.

“Every time our students get to be active participants in faith-based activities it helps build a stronger faith foundation,” Kervi said. “This is a unique opportunity for them to spend time with the bishop in light of the Advent season.”

The theme of this year’s tree trimming was “O Holy Night,” a subject the school’s music teacher, Eric Viñas, emphasized in the song selection and rehearsals leading up to the performance.

“In preparing for the tree trimming, it was important that the students not only learned to read the music and execute the notes technically, but also understand the spirituality and meaning behind the lyrics,” he said. “The song ‘O Holy Night’ is moving and so expressive of the glory in Christ’s birth. I wanted to focus on the interpretation of that theme as we rehearsed throughout the past two months.”

Bishop Barbarito led the group through the blessing of the tree and prayer service, which emphasized the symbolism of the Christmas tree. “This tree is a blessing to our Pastoral Center,” he said. “It reminds us of all that is beautiful, all that is filled with the gentleness and the promise of God. It stands in our midst as a tree of light, that we might promise such beauty to one another and to our world.”

After singing a variety of Christmas carols, the students handed out boxes of handmade ornaments that they created in art class taught by art teacher Terry Wood. “I wanted the ornaments to be simple enough to construct that the whole class could participate in their creation but also capture the beauty behind the theme of ‘O Holy Night,’” Wood said. “They are made from tag board, Christmas wrapping paper, and prints of the manger and sheet music of ‘O Holy Night.’”

Pastoral Center staff, students and parents were invited to decorate the tree together and then visit with each other over Christmas treats. Seventh-grader Lucas Hernandez-Trujillo said, “This experience helped us try something out of our comfort zones and grow closer together as a group. We had a lot of fun doing it and we learned a lot through music and art class.”

Eighthgrader Sydney Bachert said, “This was an amazing opportunity for our school to tell the Christmas story. We were reminded of what Christmas is about, Jesus’s birth and his bringing of peace to the world.”