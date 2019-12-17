Retreats offered to strengthen bonds

A Diocese of Venice Father/Son Retreat took place on Nov. 16 at the Donahue Academy of Ave Maria. (COURTESY)

Naples | The Diocese of Venice Office of Family Life recently hosted two retreats aimed at creating strong bonds between mothers and their daughters as well as fathers and their sons.

The Mother/Daughter Advent Retreat and Tea Party was Dec. 30, at St. Ann Parish in Naples. The Father/Son Retreat, with a theme of “Living as a True Man/Being on Fire as a Man of Faith,” took place Nov. 16, at the Donahue Academy of Ave Maria.

The nearly 40 mothers and daughters heard from Katie Hartfiel, who is an author and speaker dedicated to sharing the intense love of the Lord. Topics included: “Advent — a waiting people;” “Mary — why loving her changes everything;” and “Fatima and Marian Consecration — how the miracle can change your life.” In addition to the talks, the mothers and daughters made rosary key chains along with enjoying a classic English tea.

Some 75 fathers and sons heard talks from Dave DiNuzzo, a Catholic husband, father, speaker, author, and founder of founded TrueManhood Men’s Ministry. In addition to the talks, there were several outdoor activities, lawn games, and laser and archery battles while lunch was provided by a food truck. A key component to the day was Eucharistic Adoration as well as praise and worship, with the sacrament of reconciliation available after lunch.

The Office of Family Life strives to aid families in building a strong foundation with their lives centered on Christ through prayer and active participation in the Mass and Parish life.