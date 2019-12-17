Production tells story of Advent in Three Kings’ journey

King Kaspar (played by Jorge Toro), left, reacts to Amahl (played by Aubrey Laudano), while the Page, King Melchoir and King Balthazar, played by Msgr. Tom Skindeleski, Eric Viñas and Joseph Rugare, respectively, observe. (PHOTOS BY CECILIA PADILLA | FC)

Delray Beach | The set constructed for “Amahl and the Night Visitors” at St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in Delray Beach was a humble creation, depicting a poor widow’s shack in ancient Palestine.

However, the production of this one-hour opera Dec. 8 was rich in talent and overwhelming in spirituality.

“Although the story of ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’ takes place shortly after baby Jesus is born—the plot unfolds during the wise men’s journey to the manger—the opera’s main themes point to a story of Advent,” said Eric Keiper, director of liturgical music at St. Vincent Ferrer Parish and dean of students at the school. “This was a realization brought to me by Msgr. Tom Skindeleski, who has made the connections between Advent and the opera’s plot more apparent as we’ve rehearsed over the years.”

Keiper, who has directed and produced the opera for the past three years at the parish, expertly described the history behind “Amahl and the Night Visitors.” This famous one-act musical performance was composed by the acclaimed Italian American composer, Gian Carlo Menotti, with some assistance from American composer, Samuel Barber. It premiered Christmas Eve 1951 in New York City, and was broadcast live from NBC television studios in Rockefeller Center. It has become a staple classic that is usually performed in English at Christmastime, especially for children.

Many might not think opera as a child-friendly medium in which to convey the story of Christ’s birth but, “Amahl and the Night Visitors” easily captures a child’s attention through the character of Amahl, a disabled boy who walks with the aid of a crutch and has a propensity to tell tall tales. “Amahl, who is played by the talented Aubrey Laudano, so often tells these elaborate lies that his mother doesn’t believe him when he tells her there is a star in the sky with an enormous tail. She really doesn’t believe him when he tells her there are three kings at the door calling in the middle of the night. This disbelief symbolizes the skepticism of the coming of the Messiah, a theme that is examined and dispelled in the Advent season,” Keiper said.

Kings Kaspar, Melchior and Balthazar are on their way to visit “the child whose eyes are mild, with hands of a king.” They need a place to stay for the night, to which Amahl’s mother quickly responds that they are welcome in her meager home. The kings, with all their finery and valuables, settle themselves for the night, but not before Amahl sufficiently questions them about the gifts they’ve brought with them.

“One of the kings brings with him magic stones,” explained Keiper. “This indicates that the kings come from different backgrounds and beliefs, they believe in magic. Their choice in seeking out the Christ child is powerful in that they have put their false beliefs aside and are searching for something greater than their mere magic stones. This echoes the choices we make in putting aside the false promises of the secular world and preparing our hearts for Christ during Advent.”

In the performance, Amahl’s mother longingly eyes the kings’ gold. She sings a belting aria that asks, “Do rich people know what could be done with that gold? How much a child could be fed? How a house could be kept?” The mother steals some of the gold, justifying the theft as being “for my child, for my child, for my child.” The kings catch her in the act and initially rebuke her. After some thought, however, Melchior sings, “Keep the gold, the child we seek doesn’t need it. He will build his kingdom on love alone.”

“This promise of a new kingdom — a new life — is embodied in Advent, the precursor to the Christmas season,” Keiper said. “The mother is so touched by Melchior’s statement that she gives the gold back and even scrounges to find something among her lowly possessions to offer such a holy king. Instead, Amahl gives his crutch, the most important thing he owns, to the kings as a gift for baby Jesus. This simple, pure, selfless action is at the heart of Advent. What worldly things can we sacrifice for Christ? How can we prepare the way of the Lord?”

The performance goes on to depict that Amahl is cured of his malady and can walk upright. He decides to travel with the wise men to give thanks to Christ for having been gifted new health. “Through Christ, we are transformed. We wait in anticipation during Advent for this transformation at Christmas,” Keiper said.

This story is beautifully told through the talented parish family that is the St. Vincent Ferrer choir. Jessika Roy, who played Amahl’s mother, has an extensive career in vocal performance, having been featured in operas in New York and with Masterworks Chorale of the Palm Beaches. She also works in the parish office and joins the choir for Holy Week and Christmas Eve.

“As a single mother, I relate more and more with Amahl’s mother each time I play this role,” Roy said. “The moment when Amahl’s mother steals the gold in hopes of healing her impoverished, broken home reveals so much about the fact that people will often turn to worldly things for the solution to their problems. But Amahl experiences that all healing and blessings come from God, not the world.”

Joseph Rugare, who played King Balthazar, is a cantor for the parish, as well as a seasoned soloist with the Gold Coast Opera Company. He reflected on the opera’s perspective.

“The typical Nativity story does not focus heavily on the three kings as they journey to the manger,” Rugare said. “These men are symbolic of the Advent season because they are preparing themselves to meet Christ. For me personally, rehearsing for this production comes during a time that is hectic and focused on holiday shopping. It physically makes me stop and take a step back to notice how I can redirect my spirituality on Advent.”

Keiper and those involved with the performance stressed how this opera, although associated with being a high art, is very relatable and accessible to children. Danielle Murphy, a parent whose children are students at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic School, has brought her son and daughter to see “Amahl and the Night Visitors” for past three years.

“Every time we see the show, my children take away something different,” Murphy said. “They truly enjoy the levity of the production, but still learn about Advent and the true meaning of Christmas.”