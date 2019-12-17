Men’s rally fosters faith in young adults

Palm Beach Gardens | “The Catholic men’s rally is meant to bring people closer to Christ through prayer and fellowship,” said Jim Manhart, founder of Catholic Men for Jesus Christ Florida. “Sometimes you just need a spiritual shot in the arm and coming together for a day of inspiration will do just that.”

About 20 years ago, Manhart first began organizing the Catholic men’s rally in Florida in hopes of encouraging men throughout the diocese to live more spiritual lives. “The rally aims to shape men into better husbands, fathers, brothers and leaders by focusing on their spiritual lives,” he said. “It’s satisfying to hear stories of men who, after listening to the guest speaker or encountering a moment with Christ that day, go to confession after many years.”

The speakers at this year’s rally, which will take place on Jan. 18 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens, are Chris Stefanick and Jimmy Wahlberg, two Catholic speakers who have large followings among young Catholics. “This year, we are really focusing on creating an environment that is attractive to young men,” Manhart said. “Chris Stefanick is a young, dynamic speaker who addresses the difficulties of being Catholic in today’s culture, which I think will capture the hearts of many young people.”

Jimmy Wahlberg, CEO of Wahl St. Productions and member of the famous Wahlberg family of actors, pop stars and producers, will also speak at the rally on his battles with addiction and finding his way off the streets. “My son has heard Wahlberg’s personal testimony and he said it was a riveting story that many will find applicable to their own lives,” Manhart said.

Brandon Paige, a 26-year-old participant of the Catholic men’s rally, is partnering with Manhart to capture the interest of the Millennial crowd for this event. “I’m particularly excited to hear Chris Stefanick speak,” said Paige of the host of “Real Life Catholic” on EWTN. “He has quite the social media presence and attracts a lot of young adults with his topics on reclaiming identity as men of God. We’ve been strategic in reaching out to the local Catholic high schools and young adult ministries to gain their support of the rally.”

Paige also shared his personal connection to the rally, which his own father brought him to throughout high school and young adulthood. “Even if you feel you’re devout in your faith, sometimes you need something that allows you to spiritually recharge. The rally is that for many men, and we hope that the next generation will get on board with it,” Paige said.

The rally’s events are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will consist of two lectures from Stefanick and one from Wahlberg, with opportunity for prayer and confession throughout the day, concluding with Mass celebrated by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito. The rally is free to attend, but registration is required at catholicmenforjesusflorida.com. Complimentary breakfast and lunch will be provided.