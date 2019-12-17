Diocesan religious honored for years of service

Right, Sister Dorothy Mary Mangan of the Sisters of Charity, whose ministry is with the deaf community, teaches how to sign “I love you” in American Sign Language to those at the “Take a Sister to Lunch” event. With her is Father Leonard Dim, parochial vicar at St. Matthew Parish, joins Sister Mangan in demonstrating the sign language. (ALEEN STANTON | FC)

Lake Worth | The Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women held its annual “Take a Sister to Lunch” event Dec. 7, hosted by St. Matthew Parish in Lake Worth.

Councilwomen from all over the diocese attended the luncheon, which honored the religious sisters in the diocese for their many years of selfless dedication to the community. The event first began in 1993. Laurie Ulseth, council president, explained how St. Matthew Parish has hosted the event and Father Clemens Hammerschmitt, the council’s diocesan spiritual director, has prepared all the delicious food for the luncheon. Father Hammerschmitt expressed that he was “happy to honor the sisters in this special way.”

Dorothy Harper, council chairperson of the event, explained there are 70 religious sisters in the diocese, and 26 attended the luncheon.

“Seven” sisters in the diocese are celebrating jubilees, and four will be honored at the luncheon,” she added.

Sister Joan Dawson of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany and the episcopal delegate for religious in the Diocese of Palm Beach, said the event was “marvelous.”

Ulseth presented a $1,000 check to Sister Dawson on behalf of the Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. “We are blessed to have all of you wonderful women of God here in our diocese and we truly thank you for everything that you do,” Ulseth said.

“We are all sisters together,” said Sister Dawson, who celebrates her 60th jubilee this year.

School Sister of Notre Dame JoAnn Villademoros, is a 65-year jubilarian, and remarked it was “wonderful that these women do this for us.” Sister of Mercy Josephine Sullivan joins the jubilarians by celebrating 50 years a religious sister, and Sister of Charity Joyce Vincent, celebrates 65 years.

Shawn Wise, of St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach, expressed her appreciation by saying, “This luncheon is giving back to the sisters for their dedication and service to us.” Janice Downs, of St. Rita Parish in Wellington, said, “It makes me so happy to be here to thank these sisters for all their service.” Mary Roff, of St. Peter Parish in Jupiter, said, “I think this is a wonderful way to say thank you to the women who have given their life to God.”

Council chairperson Dorothy Harper ended the luncheon with an Irish blessing in honor of Sister Kathleen Sweeney, who is visiting from Ireland. “May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be always at your back. May the sunshine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields.”