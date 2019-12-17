Artwork nationally recognized

St. Martha Catholic School sixth grader Collier Moser (second from left), and seventh grader Charlotte Thompson (second from right) were two of only 24 students nationwide to be recognized as named as 2018-2019 Missionary Childhood Association (MCA) Christmas Artwork Contest winners. they are seen (left to right) with St. Martha Pastor Father Fausto Stampiglia, Art Teacher Mary Ann Salomone, and Father Bob Kantor, Director of the Diocese Office of the Propagation of the Faith (Missions Office). (COURTESY)

SARASOTA | Two St. Martha Catholic School students named as 2018-2019 Missionary Childhood Association Christmas Artwork Contest winners earlier in the year, were recognized locally Dec. 13 for their achievement.

Sixth grader Collier Moser, and seventh grader Charlotte Thompson were two of only 24 students nationwide to be recognized with this honor. Additionally, Charlotte’s artwork was named one of two grand prizes and was reproduced as the Christmas Card of the national office of the Missionary Childhood Association.

On Dec. 13, Father Bob Kantor, director of the Diocese Office of the Propagation of the Faith (Missions Office), went to the Sarasota school for a presentation and to personally congratulate the winners and their art teacher, Mary Jo Salomone. Earlier in December, Charlotte attended a Mass in celebrated for winners and their families at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

The artwork of all 24 student winners is on display there until mid-January.