All Souls brings birth of Christ to life

SANFORD | More than 75 people gathered Dec. 7 in front of the All Souls Parish Chapel in Sanford to witness the story of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, as portrayed by the children and supporting adults of the Catholic community. Now in its fourth year, the live performance is a much anticipated event for young and old during the season of Advent.

“All Souls Church Live Nativity allows the young generation of our parish to participate in the prophetic mission of the Church, in proclaiming Christ’s birth in the language of the Scriptures, with their time and talent at early age,” said Father David Vivero. “People really want to experience the joy and peace of Christmas. Everyone can joyfully proclaim it.”

The program is organized by a team of volunteers in the parish. This year, it featured 27 children, ages 3 through high school, telling the historical story of Christ’s birth in four 15-minute performances. Live animals complemented the scenes.

Alternating stage left and stage right, the acts included the prophets revealing the coming of the Lord, the Annunciation where the Angel Gabriel appears before Mary, the Visitation where Mary visits Elizabeth, and lastly, a manger scene.

Each scene featured a vocal performance from Laura F. as well as narration by Aleks F., an eighth grader at All Souls Catholic School. At the end of the evening, the entire cast sang, “Silent Night.”

After the final bow, the light panned off stage to St. Nicholas, who gave a brief history of his role in Christmas. Guests left with a small candy cane tied with a ribbon and message from St. Mother Teresa, “It is Christmas every time you let God love others through you.”