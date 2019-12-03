Young adults open hearts in adoration

Boynton Beach | To allow young adults to encounter the divine with other members of the faithful, St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach welcomed all young adults of the diocese to its regular holy hour of Eucharistic Adoration with praise and worship Nov. 21.

This hour, followed by refreshments and fellowship, provided young adults the opportunity to see old friends from throughout the diocese and connect with other college students and young professionals with similar Catholic values and diverse backgrounds.

Deacon Ryan Saunders, a transitional deacon from the Archdiocese of Miami, led the holy hour assisted by Angel Garcia, a second-year theologian from the Diocese of Orlando. Deacon Saunders gave a powerful reflection on the parable of the lost sheep from Luke 15:1-7.

“When we struggle the Lord seeks us out,” he said. “He leaves the 99 and, like the Good Shepherd, finds us and returns us to the flock. When we are found and returned, we receive the healing that we need. I encourage the young adults at that moment in the presence of our Eucharistic Lord, to allow the Holy Spirit to penetrate the deep, dark recesses of their hearts. Bring to the Lord their struggles, their anxieties, their fears, their weaknesses and allow the Lord to lift them up and heal them.”

These words resonated with the young adults present, many of whom find themselves struggling with loneliness, depression and uncertainty of their life’s direction. Deacon Saunders reminded the congregation that the answer to those difficult situations are found in allowing the Lord to seek us, find us and return us to himself.

Joseph Steger, a first-year theologian who sang in the choir at that evening’s adoration, shared that for him it was a “beautiful time of silence and song with the Lord.” Similarly, Deacon Saunders reflected, “As a recently ordained deacon, and very shortly to be ordained to the priesthood, it is a transformative experience to lead so many young adults in worship — particularly in adoration of our Lord. It brings me great encouragement for the future of the Church and serves as a challenge for me in my future ministry to be a good and holy priest to serve the people of God entrusted to my care.”

Throughout the holy hour, several priests from the seminary were present to hear confessions. Father Alfredo Hernandez, the seminary’s academic dean, stated, “It is edifying for me to see how many young people are hungry to adore Christ in the Blessed Sacrament and sing praise to God.”

Amanda Tuck, a FOCUS missionary at Florida Atlantic University, explained, “Holy Hour at the seminary is a great opportunity for students to encounter Jesus more deeply through community, music and beauty.”