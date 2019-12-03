Live audience welcomed for Christmas TV Mass taping

PALM BEACH GARDENS | Make this Christmas season special by joining the Diocese of Palm Beach on Friday, Dec. 20 for the taping of the televised Christmas Mass.

As a part of the Diocese of Palm Beach’s Televised Catholic Mass initiative, the Christmas Mass will be filmed with a live audience, and all are welcomes to attend the taping of the Mass, which will be celebrated by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito. Attendees are encouraged to show their support of the parish community by bringing family and friends and dressing in their Christmas finery.

The St. Ignatius Loyola Cathedral Choir and Diocese Choir will lead the congregation in song with special arrangements of Christmas hymns.

The Diocese continues to partner with 8th Avenue Studios, a local production company with more than 20 years of experience, to film the Mass. Bryan Smith, videographer and owner of 8th Avenue Studios, is grateful to give viewers the opportunity to see the beauty and vibrancy of the Cathedral as they listen to the word of God this Christmas.

“Our goal with the Mass broadcast is to make the audience at home feel like they are here in the congregation, to help them feel more connected,” Smith said. “The attendees of the Christmas Mass taping should come and celebrate wholeheartedly—respond, sing the hymns, enjoy the experience. That will allow the audience at home to do the same.”

The Mass will air on Christmas morning from 6-7 a.m. on WPEC 12, 6-7 a.m. on WPTV 5 and 10-11 a.m. on CW 34. Arrive at St. Ignatius Loyola by 10:45 a.m. so that taping can begin promptly at 11 a.m. The Televised Catholic Mass typically airs Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on CW 34. For a complete video listing of all the televised Masses, visit diocesepb.org/2019-masses or on Facebook @DiocesePB. For information, call 561-775-961 or email communications@diocese

pb.org.