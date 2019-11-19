Former NFL star talks sports, life strategies to local youth

Erin McAuliffe, a sixth grade student at St. Clare Catholic School in North Palm Beach, navigates around chairs while only relying on outside voices for direction. McCoy used this exercise to teach students about the pitfalls of peer pressure and external influences. (CECILIA PADILLA-FC)

North Palm Beach | Mike McCoy, former defensive tackle for the Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders, New York Giants and Detroit Lions, had an illustrious career in the National Football League. McCoy, now 71 years old, towered over the sixth, seventh and eighth grade students at St. Clare Catholic School in North Palm Beach, as he spoke about his career in the NFL and reminisced about game highlights Nov. 5.

His large hands glittered with Super Bowl rings, but he values one a little more than the others. “This ring right here, my class ring from the University of Notre Dame, is the one I’m proudest of,” McCoy said. “I worked harder for this ring, to graduate from college than I did to achieve any game ring.”

Since his retirement, McCoy has found a new passion in speaking to Catholic youth all over the United States through Mike McCoy Ministries, bringing to them a message of empowerment and helping them develop direction and vision for their lives.

“I had a coach once who told me you either work through the pain of discipline now, or deal with the pain of disappointment later,” he said. “I’ve applied this philosophy to more than just football in my life.”

Having grown up Catholic in Erie, Pennsylvania, McCoy carries a connection to his faith that has only strengthened through life’s tests and challenges. He spoke candidly about his own struggles dealing with the pressures of family, friends and football. “You all have God-given unique talents,” he said. “You might not know what they are yet, but God will reveal them over time.”

At the center of McCoy’s presentation is a call to students to stand against the influences that are undermining the future of so many young people. These, he stated, are sex, alcohol and drugs.

“You are going to encounter situations that lead you down a dark path,” McCoy said. “The first being that sex is casual, meant for whoever you choose to give it to. But true love waits. You have self-worth from the Creator to share this special act with the one you marry. When you have sex, you give your whole self to that person. You value them that much that there isn’t room for anyone else. The second is alcohol. Alcohol is a vice just like any other. My father drank a lot and it made life very difficult for him. I saw how his drinking hurt so many in my life. When I got to college, I found myself drinking a lot, too. It was the cool thing to do in a college town but, I witnessed many young men go into bars and never come out because the drink was that influential. Lastly, drugs have become a huge part of our culture. I’ve tried marijuana. I went down that hole. You say, ‘it’s only one time, what can it hurt?’ But what many don’t realize is that it’s a gateway to other drugs that will hurt you. I have seen people in my own life affected by drugs. It’s a choice that devalues life.”

Throughout his presentation, McCoy aptly captured students’ attention by addressing larger topics in a straightforward, yet creative manner. At one point in the presentation, McCoy placed three chairs randomly on the stage in the school’s cafeteria. He called for a volunteer, who was sixth grader Erin McAuliffe. She had to choose a friend who would blindfold her and then give direction on how to navigate around the chairs. McCoy gave his own misguided directions, intentionally confusing McAuliffe.

“It was hard to go around the chairs because I didn’t know who to listen to,” McAuliffe said. “There were too many voices telling me what to do. I see how this is an example of how listening to bad influences can lead you down the wrong path.”

McCoy also spoke about the role faith plays in finding your way through life. “When I was a student, I went to church because it’s what I had been raised to do,” McCoy said. “On the outside, I was playing the game of church, but on the inside, I was doubting my faith and questioning why I should care about it. I realized that these barriers were getting in my way of following God, of seeing my true potential, of being a disciple of Christ.”

At the end of the presentation, McCoy asked the students to fill out a notecard answering the question, “What barriers hold me back?” He read cards from previous school visits, reading words like “depression,” “anxiety,” “pornography” and “addiction” from cards written by other middle schools. Many of the students present were surprised to hear that others were going through similar issues they encountered.

McCoy ended the day in prayer, asking for each student to be bold and pray out loud with him. “Stand up for Christ, be his advocate on earth. Pray in public so that others may see your love and devotion. Be a champion of Christ.”

McCoy spent the week visiting various schools in the Diocese of Palm Beach, including St. Helen School in Vero Beach, All Saints School in Jupiter, St. Jude School in Boca, and St. Joseph School in Stuart.

Nicolas Montealegre, a seventh grader at St. Helen School, said, “I enjoyed the activities and demonstrations Mr. McCoy did with the other students, but the one I liked the most was the notecard activity at the end.”

Mya Eckerd-Harris, a fourth grader from St. Helen School, said, “He talked a lot about grace and kindness, and he gave us a prayer called the Promise Prayer. I really like the prayer and how Mr. McCoy asked us to say the prayer every day before school until Thanksgiving.”