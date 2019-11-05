Mooney golfer wins state championship

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School Golfer Robbie Higgins has been crowned Florida State High School Athletic Association 1A Boys State Champion after shooting rounds of 69 and 70 to win by four strokes.

Higgins also lead his teammates to a fifth-place finish during the two-day team competition Nov. 1-2 at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. The Sarasota team qualified for the state tournament by being the 1A Region 3 Boys champions. Fellow Cougar Noah Kumar finished 17th overall.

The Bishop Verot Catholic High School boys golf team from Fort Myers finished 12th and the top golfer, Kevin Kelly, was 24th overall. The Verot girls team also finished 12th overall, with the top golfer Gabby Vetter finishing 41st. In addition, St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples sent one golfer to the State Championship tournament as an at-large competitor; Gus Vickers finished 28th overall.