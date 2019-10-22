‘Pro-lifers should follow example of Mary’

At left, Ryan Neuhaus, Florida regional coordinator for Students for Life of America, borrowed examples of civil rights protests and the words of Martin Luther King Jr. to inspire young people to speak out about life to their peers during a youth track. (PHOTO BY JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)

ST. AUGUSTINE | In today’s polarized world where the word outrage is used often, Florida’s newest bishop urged pro-life advocates to follow the example of Mary, mother of Jesus, “by pondering, by reflecting, by quieting ourselves” to hear God’s voice.

“When God speaks to us, it is a voice that speaks of peace,” said Bishop William Wack, a member of the Congregation of the Holy Cross who serves as shepherd of the diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee. “With the world raging all around us, with everyone taking sides and arming themselves against those who do not believe in what they believe, there is so much outrage, acrimony, people would do well to know how much God loves us. And we do that by doing what Mary did.”

Bishop Wack offered those words as keynoter for the annual Florida Respect Life Conference, held Oct. 12 at St. Anastasia Parish in St. Augustine. The daylong event offered a cadre of speakers whose topics of focus spanned many pro-life issues — women and poverty, death penalty, abortion, physician assisted suicide, abortion, and post-abortion trauma.

The theme of the conference was “In the Heart of Our Mother,” which coincided with the seminar’s location. St. Augustine is the home of the Shrine of Nuestra Señora de Leche — the Nursing Mother — which was named as a national shrine by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops the day before the conference.

Bishop Wack took the theme to heart in his presentation. He said at times he feels like “we are all standing on the edge of getting further and further away” from each other. So he challenged himself and others to ponder how to take little steps toward people instead of turning away from those who disagree.

“Like everything else, it starts with us. Each of us individually,” he said. “Instead of pulling apart, or being outraged all the time, or judging neighbors, we would do well to go inward to the heart. There in our hearts, the Holy Spirit dwells to move us, to know love, and to serve our God. In the Sacred Heart of Jesus we find love, mercy and peace. In the Immaculate Heart of Mary we come to know Jesus, the source of our salvation.”

He also said that pro-life advocates should be prepared for answers to those question the reasoning behind a pro-life stance. Again, he insisted do not turn away from the questions, but respond with information and love. Pro-choice advocates challenge the other platform by questioning would pro-lifers take care of mothers and children after the birth or just care about stopping an abortion? The bishop told those gathered they already knew the answer to that question: Yes, the mothers and children would be cared for. But he said along with saying a loving yes, speak about the many ministries and agencies for mothers and children to care for basic needs and future needs for those facing crisis pregnancies. Talk about the people they personally know who adopt children whose mothers choose life.

Then there is the challenging statement of “You say you’re pro-life, but you’re just anti-abortion.” Bishop Wack takes that assertion seriously.

“There are many within the pro-life movement who say focusing on other issues such as the death penalty, immigration, homelessness, poverty, etc., only waters down the pro-life cause. Others state, unequivocally, that abortion is the only issue we should be focusing on,” he said. “But I say focusing on life in all stages from natural conception to natural death, not only does not water down our position, but strengthens it. We can and should say we love all life and all life is worth defending and celebrating.”

“Catholic means universal, while fundamentalism focuses on one thing. Catholics look at the broadest possible picture,” he continued. “We state simply and boldly God created human beings in his image and likeness, therefore each one of us has infinite dignity and beauty. And we are all charged to show our love for God in the way we take care of one another.”

The keynote was followed by several presenters, including Dr. Robert Raspa, a family physician at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, who gave a presentation titled, “The Pill Reversal.” Following this, Modesto Sanchez-Torres, chief diagnostic radiologist at Florida Medical Center, spoke about how an ultrasound is a “window to the womb.” At the same time, in a separate track, Ron Wright, Jr., an exonerated death row survivor and a member of Witness to Innocence, gave a presentation on the death penalty. (See story, Page 12)

The day also included a youth track where dozens of youth gathered. In his presentation to the youths, Ryan Neuhaus, Florida regional coordinator for Students for Life of America, borrowed examples of civil rights protests and the words of Martin Luther King Jr. to empower the youth to stand up for life among their peers. He said while it might seem uncomfortable to talk about life issues with friends who might have a different mindset, he reminded them they are not “creating a problem” by voicing their opinion—instead they are “exposing a problem that exists.”

“That’s what Martin Luther King Jr. did,” Neuhaus said, urging the youths to know their rights about speaking about life issues within their school. If they do not know their rights, Students for Life of America can help. “Stand up and be loud and proud. Share your stories. Talking can be meaningful after the fact. Just a conversation can change someone’s life and perspective.”

Back in the adult track, Vincent Rue, co-director of the Alliance for Post-Abortion Research and Trauma and founder of the Institute of Pregnancy Loss, offered a presentation on post-abortion healing, the bond between mother and child, the different types of attachment that children experience towards their parents, and the alarming lack of influence that church members and pro-life counselors have concerning a woman’s decision to carry out or terminate her pregnancy.

“A mother’s heart transcends time and space and even death,” Rue said. “There is an unyielding bond of attachment in spite of any hurt or loss.”

After lunch, the conference reconvened with Star Parker, founder and president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education. She shared her testimony of conversion to a more holy and pro-life lifestyle.

“Abortion is hurting us,” she said. “This is not a good place for our society to be. We are lost — killing what God called his reward.”

Father Leonard Chuwa, system director of Formation at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, discussed the dangers of making physician assisted suicide legal, such as how it reduces human life into means to an end other than itself and promotes a culture of death.

“Physician-assisted suicide reduces human life into a disposable commodity,” said Father Chuwa. “It is the ultimate victimization of the victim.”

He also touched on how physician assisted suicide is incompatible with the physician’s role as healer, and how death comes from God alone.

“Death with dignity is dying when and how God wants you to come back to him,” he said. “Playing God by killing causes pain for the entire human race.”

The last talks of the evening were from Tracy Windsor speaking on the ministry she founded and directs, Be Not Afraid, which helps families who go through a difficult prenatal diagnosis. At the same time, Ruby Peters, Catholic Charities social justice liaison for the diocese, presented on human trafficking—how shockingly present it is, and how to prevent it and assist those who experience it.