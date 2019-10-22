Naples School recognized for healthy practices

Students at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Naples celebrate being named a Blue Zone School for healthy practices during an assembly on Oct. 15. (PHOTO by BOB REDDY)

Naples | Everyone wants to live healthy, be happy, and live longer, but it takes a strong commitment to make that possible. The students at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Naples have begun the journey toward healthy living by being recognized as a Blue Zones Project approved school.

A celebration of this accomplishment took place for the entire student body with a Panther Pep Rally on Oct. 15. Students, with the support of school mascot “Pride the Panther,” learned that their school accepted the challenge to adopt heathy practices that will ultimately benefit them for the rest of their lives.

The Blue Zones Project of Southwest Florida is a community-wide, well-being improvement initiative to help make healthy choices easier for everyone in the region. The St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School community joins more than 200,000 people throughout 640 organizations who have implemented healthier practices throughout their personal and professional lives.

Every life-changing facet of the Blue Zones Project revolves around the “Power 9” principles: move naturally, down shift, 80% rule, plant slant, friends@five, family first, belong and right tribe.

The St. Elizabeth Seton community demonstrated its commitment to the “Power 9” by making a slight, yet significant, change to its school mission statement to include the word physical: “The mission of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School is to nurture the development of each student to achieve their spiritual, intellectual, PHYSICAL and social potential. Catholic values and traditions are incorporated with academic excellence in an atmosphere of faith, discipline and love.”

Representatives from Naples Community Hospital Healthcare System, which administers the Blue Zones Project, were present to honor the school and to take part in the fun which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and demonstrations of some of the new healthy activities taking place at the school.

Paul Hiltz, NCH Healthcare System President and CEO, presented Seton Principal Maria Niebuhr with the formal certificate and praised the faculty, staff and students for embracing the commitment to become part of the Blue Zones Project.

“Becoming Blue Zone certified is like all of you taking and passing an important test, Hiltz said. “It’s not easy. You should be proud, very few schools have been certified.”

Niebuhr said it was an exciting day to have completed the journey, while still recovering from Hurricane Irma. “We really wanted our school to focus on becoming happier and healthier.”

Niebuhr credited the successful certification process to Coach Jeff Tenbarge, school athletic director and physical education teacher.

“It was a simple decision to do this,” Tenbarge explained. “As a faith-based community, it was an easy fit. We hold each other accountable and build good habits – to last throughout their lifetime.”

As a demonstration, Tenbarge brought forward different grade levels to show off some of the exercises – including push-ups and running in place – which they learned accompanied by fun music.