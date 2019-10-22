Local faithful walk to support ‘Steps for Life’

Religious, parishioners and students from throughout the Diocese of Palm Beach joined the Rosary Walk in support of Birthline/Lifeline Pregnancy Centers of Catholic Charities Palm Beach. (ALEEN STANTON)

West Palm Beach | October is “Respect Life Month,” as designated by the Catholic Church. The first Sunday in October was “Respect Life Sunday,” a time for the faithful to make a renewal or commitment through prayer and action to respect life from the moment of conception until natural death.

On Oct. 5, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito concelebrated the annual Birthline/Lifeline Pregnancy Care Center vigil Mass at Emmanuel Parish in Delray Beach. This year, the bishop also blessed a statue of Our Lady of Hope, where the Blessed Mother is depicted as an expectant mother. Bishop Barbarito’s homily emphasized the importance of the sanctity, holiness and goodness of life given to us by God.

“As we begin Respect Life Sunday, we are reminded of the theme for this year, ‘Choose Jesus Christ for every season of life.’ God made us. God created us. We are not an accident,” he said. “Every person, every single human being, from the moment of conception until natural death has a life with a dignity given to it by God that must be respected.”

Following the Mass, the faithful, both young and old, carried rosaries and candles in the annual “Steps for Life” rosary walk sponsored by Birthline/Lifelife Pregnancy Care Centers. Participants pledged their support to the Catholic Charities organization through prayer and donations for the three pregnancy care centers located in Boynton Beach, West Palm Beach and Pahokee. Katherine Bowers, program director of Birthline/Lifeline Pregnancy Care Centers said.

“We are making a dent. Prayer is very important to us. Many women have walked in thinking we are an abortion clinic planning on aborting their baby. This gives us the opportunity to talk to these women and educate them on the pro-life options that are available. Many of them change their minds after talking to us and seeing their babies on an ultrasound. Every day women come to us for hope and assistance. We try to give them that hope and assistance.”

Francisco Chevere, executive director of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Palm Beach, said the newest pregnancy care center is located at 45th Street in West Palm Beach.

“There is an abortion clinic two blocks away,” he said. “This past week a woman, 22 weeks pregnant, went to the abortion clinic and then to our place. She decided to keep her baby. This week we saved a life.”

Terry Deudsch, a parishioner of Emmanuel, attended the walk for the first time. “I am against abortion and want Roe v. Wade overturned. Abortion is wrong.”

Lourdes Rojas, a parishioner of Holy Name Parish in West Palm Beach said, “I have been pro-life since (I was) 16. I am a ministry representative for Respect Life ministries at my church.”

Proceeds from the walk fundraiser benefited Birthline/Lifeline Pregnancy Care Centers in the diocese, which provide pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, support before and after pregnancy, parenting classes, referrals to community resources, material assistance, adoption information and basic pediatric care. Birthline/Lifeline also operates a 24-hour support hotline for clients seeking pregnancy advice. To reach the hotline, call 561-738-2016. For more information about Birthline/Lifeline Pregnancy Care Centers, or to make a donation in support of Catholic Charities Respect Life ministries, visit catholiccharitiesdpb.org/birthlinelifeline-pregnancy-care-centers.