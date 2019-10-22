Local Catholic organizes ‘Line to see Jesus’

Eric and Nadine Austin, Kevin Austin's son and daughter-in-law, played the role of Mary and Joseph in the living natvity at last year's "Line to See Jesus" at Lawnwood Stadium. TheIr daughter, Lillian, posed as baby Jesus. (COURTESY)

Fort Pierce | In December of 2014, Kevin Austin noticed quite a few billboards pop up in Fort Pierce with the message “Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is to skip church! I’m too old for fairytales.”

The billboards were paid for by a group called American Atheists, who made it a goal to rival the Knights of Columbus yearly “Keep Christ in Christmas” campaign. Austin, a Knight of Columbus from Council 3416 at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Fort Pierce, found the message disheartening and a tragedy against the 2.2 billion Christians in the world. “Christmas isn’t just for Catholics. It’s an invitation to everyone to join the largest celebration of the year. Jesus was born to save us all, no matter our political or religious affiliations.”

To defend the message of the nativity, Austin spent hundreds out of pocket to install a billboard of his own. It read, “Merry Christmas! It’s my birthday. Join the celebration! rsvpjesus.org.”

Since erecting the billboard in Fort Pierce, Austin and his fellow Knights have taken the mission of “Keep Christ in Christmas” a step further. At 77, Austin is now in remission from esophageal cancer. He had undergone extensive treatments and surgery, which resulted in an extended hospital stay and long days in recovery. Austin often played music in his room to take his mind off the medical procedures, and one day he heard a song he had never listened to before.

“The song was by Becky Kelly and titled ‘Where’s the Line to See Jesus?’ The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is shopping in a mall and sees a long line to see Santa,” Austin recalled. “A small boy comes up to the woman and said ‘It’s Christmas, it’s Jesus’ birthday. Where’s the line to see Jesus?’ I was moved. The song really says it all.”

This simple, yet profound song inspired Austin to take action against the increasing secularism around the Christmas season perpetuated by department stores and the societal sentiment that Christmas is not inclusive of other faiths. He partnered with Mike Schmidt, member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7514 and district deputy of Fort Pierce, to install a living Nativity Scene at the Treasure Coast Mall in Jensen Beach and the Indian River Mall in Vero Beach in 2011.

“We rented space at the malls and had a ‘Line to See Jesus’ in the middle of this public area,” Schmidt said. “Students from the St. Bernadette Parish youth group in Port St. Lucie played the roles of the holy family. We held a collection for Toys for Tots and food pantry donations as well.”

The Living Nativities were a huge success, and Austin and Schmidt instinctively believed this open display of Christmas was something all Christians hungered for in the Diocese of Palm Beach community.

“We elevated the ‘Line to See Jesus’ to a larger scale event in 2018 at Lawnwood Stadium in Fort Pierce. There was music, food vendors, Christmas activities, toy and food drives, prayer and, of course, the Living Nativity,” Austin said. “It was the first time we had ever hosted something like this and we totally relied on God to bring our message to the hearts of those who needed it.”

The message was indeed received that day by an unsuspecting couple, who had come to the stadium to walk the track for exercise. “The couple and child who were supposed to play the part of the Holy Family in the Living Nativity that night were unable to make it,” Austin recalled. “I was in a panic thinking of how we could solve this problem. We noticed that there was another couple walking the track with a stroller and so I decided it was worth a shot to ask them to be our Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus. I approached the mother, but she said she wasn’t really a Christian and dismissed my asking. Her husband walked up and heard what I had to say. He said he was raised Christian and wanted to raise their child the same. The man volunteered his family to play the role of the Holy Family. They made a beautiful Living Nativity, and his wife left that evening having expressed to us how inspired she was by our mission.”

Austin, Schmidt, and members of other local councils in the Northern Deanery of the Diocese of Palm Beach are working towards this year’s “Line to See Jesus,” which will take place Nov. 30 at Lawnwood Stadium. All Christian churches, schools and organizations are invited to attend or sponsor the event through a vendor booth or advertisement to show how they will share Jesus at Christmas.

“A portion of sponsorship proceeds will go towards maintaining the ‘Line to See Jesus’ event and the rest are to benefit the churches, schools or organizations who participate,” Austin said. “We don’t pocket a dime from this event. Our goal is to bring unity in the community through Christian values.”

This year, however, there is a new addition to the billboards and Living Nativity that spread the message of the “Keep Christ in Christmas” campaign. Austin explained that in all the hype around Christmas decorations and department store sales, a true representation of Christ is missing.

“Most people put out Santa, Frosty the Snowman and wreaths on their homes. There’s nothing that identifies Christ at the heart of the Christmas season,” he said. “This is where the Christwreath comes in.”

Austin created the Christwreath to represent the “rebirth of Christian family values.” This item blends a cross and a wreath together to represent the unification of secular holiday decorations with the most identifiable symbol of Christianity. After a long process, Austin was able to secure a patent, trademark and copyright for the Christwreath and, with support of investors and donations, plans to manufacture the Christwreath into tree toppers, door hangers, table center pieces, ornaments, greeting cards, jewelry, clothing and much more.

“The point of the Christwreath is not just to create another holiday decoration but, to have a rebirth or reaffirmation of the meaning of the Christmas season. It is a symbol of the new age for all to see and know that Christ is alive in our communities,” said Austin.

Currently, Austin and Schmidt are working to make the symbol available to local manufacturers. “This project is entirely voluntary and being funded out of our own pockets,” Schmidt said. “The goal is to incorporate local businesses so that the economy can benefit from this new venture. We license the Christwreath out to whatever business or organization is interested in it. A portion of that goes back to the Knights of Columbus for charity, and the rest goes back to the manufacturer or individual producing it. Every parish has a Knights of Columbus council, so parishes, schools and organizations will benefit from this product.”

“The dream is for the Christ-wreath to be massed produced to create jobs in the U.S., specifically in economically depressed areas of the country,” Austin added. “Donating to the poor is admirable and needed but, to paraphrase Pope John Paull II, through work man finds dignity. In this way, the life of Jesus is a tool to help the poor beyond charitable efforts.”

Austin explained that he is leaving the rights to the Christwreath to the Knights of Columbus and hopes that manufacturers of all kinds will learn about the organization’s Christian message to revitalize the Christmas season.

“I want to challenge everyone in the Diocese of Palm Beach to step up this Christmas and either donate or advocate for the Christwreath to local printers or metal, molding, or wreath manufacturers to take on the creation of this symbol into a tangible product,” he said. “This will enable faith-based groups to use the Christwreath as a fundraising tool for their ministries and projects. This is our chance to unite under the commonality of Christianity and be a part of something greater than ourselves.”