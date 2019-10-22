Florida’s capital punishment reform major topic in Church

ORLANDO | Death row executions across America have been dropping each year. But is that reason enough to rejoice?

Currently, 29 of the 50 states still have an active death penalty system. The Sunshine State is one of them. Many Catholic Floridians would like to see their state rid itself of the ultimate punishment and move on to other issues.

However, it is not that easy.

Within the last few decades, capital punishment has been a hot topic in the Catholic Church, which might be the driving force needed to bring enough awareness to end the death penalty in America.

Recently, the Florida Catholic met with anti-death penalty advocate, “Brother” Dale Recinella, in an exclusive interview where he expresses his views on meeting Pope Francis, Europe’s outlook on capital punishment, the hopelessness of life sentences, and why both Republican and Democratic parties don’t campaign to support all life, as listed under the umbrella of the respect life perspective or the “seamless garment” as described by the late Cardinal Joseph Bernadin.

A healthy-looking man sits at a dining table, away from all others at the hotel restaurant in Lake Buena Vista, minutes from Disney World. Recinella (the inmates refer to him as “Brother” Dale because of his religious affiliation to the Catholic Church) orders a small chicken salad sandwich and a fruit cup for a meal. Between writing three books, flying to the Vatican in June to meet the pope, and developing an exercising routine, Recinella finds the time to campaign against the death penalty, which has become his life’s work.

Pope Francis had made his views on the death penalty known when he changed the Catechism of the Catholic Church in 2018. Previously, Pope John Paul II’s doctrine only allowed the death penalty if the prisoner was a continued risk to other human lives. Pope Francis has taken his predecessor’s beliefs and progressed it to the next level. By eradicating any use for the death penalty, the church solidifies its stance on valuing all human lives.

“The death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person,” states the Catechism of the Catholic Church. Church officials will work “with determination for (the death penalty’s) abolition worldwide.”

And that is exactly what Recinella plans to continue. “The death penalty skews everything,” he said. “Is killing the person the only way to protect innocent life in society?”

Recinella further agreed with the pope: “What Pope Francis has recognized, that in this day and age, in our modern world, we are fully equipped to keep society safe without taking life ourselves. Develop spiritual relationship with God.”

Throughout his professional career as a representative of the Catholic Church, Recinella has met with Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI. This past June, Recinella and his wife, Susan, met with Pope Francis at his Santa Marta residence near St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City to discuss capital punishment. Recinella presented Pope Francis with his book filled with pictures of Florida’s death row inmates. The pope told Recinella that he one day hopes to visit the Florida prison system to greet the death row inmates personally to let them know the Catholic Church supports them.

This Catholic outlook to preserve all human life is nothing new to the vast majority of European countries, having banned all executions of prisoners for many years now. Recinella believes the effects of World War II has had a major influence on the way Europeans view the sanctity of human life.

“It comes from the experience with the concentration camps,” he said. “The first people that died in the camps from Zyklon-B gas were mostly political dissidents and street criminals. In Europe, there is an astute awareness that the taking of human life as a solution to social problems has led to very dark periods in their history. There is a gut instinct to stand against the death penalty as a solution to social problems.”

Perhaps Recinella has a point.

It took a war that affected everyone on a massive scale with horrific consequences to bring awareness to the European survivors and the generations that followed to change their stance on the death penalty. Although, the American Civil War stopped slavery in the United States 154 years ago, it was during the infancy stages of what is now the completely-formed country it is now. The United States, as a whole, has yet to undergo such a grand experience, like that of Europe’s two world wars, to understand the sanctity of all human life.

“Look at where (the death penalty) is being used in the United States … from 1976 to now, 86% of all executions have happened in the Bible belt, which are the former slave states, not necessarily Confederate, but slave-holding states. And the modern American death penalty comes from the death penalty of slavery.”

Slavery and prison sentences always has been about control, Recinella said. “The logic was if you are a slave, what deterrent was it to go to prison? So they had death penalty for slaves relatively minor infractions as a way of keeping slaves under control. The root of the death penalty was slavery.”

If America ever abolishes the ultimate punishment it not only will come from the passing of laws at the state and federal level, but from allowing God to enter the heart. “Changing people’s minds is the job of the Holy Spirit,” Recinella said. “What I do (as an advocate against capital punishment) is bring them into the seeking heart … The church changed my mind and that was in the 1980s.”

Along with being a major component in the purge of the death penalty, Recinella listens to the inmates on death row as they confess their sins and regrets, a key element in knowing why using death to solve death is wrong.

When the inmates are at their end, “they hear it,” Recinella said, referencing the prisoners guilt they must take with them to face God. Before working in prison ministry, Recinella volunteered with ministry with those facing end of life. He said there is a commonality shared by all people — free or in prison — when facing death. “Nobody has asked me to pray for God to give them what they deserve (on their deathbeds) … Everyone has asked me to pray for God’s mercy when approaching death.”

The argument against federal and state monies used to keep an inmate alive is a common one advocates use to keep the death penalty active. Recinella reminds them: “There is nothing in Scriptures about being able to kill people because it is too expensive to keep them alive.”

The death penalty is a political fight — as is abortion — two heavily debated disputes that seem never to have a common ground in America. A self-professed conservative Republican, Recinella questions his own party’s actions.

“I don’t know why, but my Republicans have decided that the answer to the Democrats marriage to legalize abortion is to become the party to keep the death penalty,” he said. “And that has resulted in the extreme pressure to increase the number of executions every year. That is the reason for President Trump bringing it back on the federal level. This all about being the party of the death penalty as a way of keeping their voters, like the Democrats keep their pro-choice voters through supporting abortion. Nobody is trying to win elections by supporting life.”

Although optimistic, Recinella has doubts about the eliminating of Florida’s death penalty within his lifetime. “I was telling people 10 years ago that the death penalty would be over. This can’t continue. It’s too crazy. Now I don’t know if I will see the end of it. The death penalty costs a fortune and is counterintuitive.”

Thankfully, Recinella has his family by his side. His wife, Susan, is the director of the doctoral training program at Florida State University. She frequently visits the families of the prisoners on death row.

“Probably my greatest gratification is that my children and my wife have felt called to be supportive of this work,” he said. “God has used it to deepen their faith and their journey with him.”

Recinella’s children are devout supporters of their father’s cause, as well. “The kids understand. From the get-go, God called the whole family and he has sustained the whole family in the work.”

In great health and with his family by his side, Recinella will continue his fight against the death penalty in Florida. He has served as spiritual advisor for multiple prisoners on death row under previous Florida governors Jeb Bush and Rick Scott and now Gov. Ron DeSantis (who is a Roman Catholic parishioner of the Diocese of St. Augustine).

Earlier this year, DeSantis signed death warrants for Robert Joe Long, Gary Ray Bowles, and James Dailey. The two former have been executed earlier this year with Dailey looking at a Nov. 7 execution. Recinella, who had served as spiritual advisor for Bowles in his final days, had written DeSantis in hopes to bring awareness to the importance of all human life.

Even with all of his accomplishments and continued awareness, Recinella refuses to rejoice. His fight is not over and will likely never cease until capital punishment is finished in America.

“We still have the death penalty,” he said of the ongoing battle he takes personally. “Until Florida is free from the death penalty, I will help the prisoners get as close to God as they can.”