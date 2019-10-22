Family Fun Day offers smiles in Immokalee

Immokalee | Guadalupe Social Services of Catholic Charities works year-round to offer programs and services that aim to alleviate the suffering in Immokalee with compassion, integrity and empathy. While most of the work focuses on providing the basic needs of food, shelter, and clothing, Oct. 12, the effort shifted to provide some fun for families in the community.

The second annual Family Fun Day was a huge success with a variety of festivities and games for the whole family.

Activities included face painting, pumpkin decorating and posing for silly photos. Games included hopscotch, ring toss, bean bag toss, sack races, water balloons and several forms of bingo with prizes. For food, there was freshly made popcorn and cotton candy as well as a hot dog lunch. Each child present received a special Catholic Charities backpack filled with school supplies and goodies.

Angelina Costa, 6, had her face painted and enjoyed the different games, but her favorite part was decorating a miniature pumpkin to be a fairy princess while helping her younger sister decorate her own design. “The colors are so pretty.”

Peggy Rodriguez, Guadalupe Social Services program director, said the Family Fun Day was a way to celebrate the community and interact in a fun and relaxing way. The staff and volunteers at Guadalupe Social Services were also able to put aside the serious and committed work they do each day and many of them had as much fun as those in the community.

Guadalupe Social Services assists thousands each year with a variety of programs, including: a soup kitchen; a food pantry; a food pantry on wheels; a clothing room, a shower room; and financial assistance. Other items distributed included diapers, cribs and strollers. There are also services for immigration, food stamps, English as a Second Language, and other forms of advocacy including an empowerment program.

Assistance and volunteers are always needed. Financial donations can be made by visiting www.catholiccharitiesdov.org. For more information about the program or to volunteer, call 239-657-6242, or email Peggy Rodriguez at peggy.rodriguez@catholiccharitiesdov.org.