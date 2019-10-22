Diocese participates in making of ‘The Chair’

Bishop Gerald Barbarito of the Diocese of Palm Beach sits for an interview for "The Chair" with Msgr. Kieran Harrington, rector of the co-Cathedral of St. Joseph-St. Teresa of Avila in Brooklyn. (COURTESY)

Palm Beach Gardens | “At the heart of every cathedral sits the bishop’s chair, a symbol of his authority and his link to the apostles.”

This is the central theme of “The Chair,” a television series in-the-making that highlights America’s cathedrals as it explores the rich fabric and diversity of the Catholic Church through the eyes of the local ordinary.

The Diocese of Palm Beach was honored to take part in the filming of this series, which will air in September 2020 through DeSales Media, the nonprofit Catholic technology and communications ministry working in the Diocese of Brooklyn.

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito participated in an interview with Msgr. Kieran E. Harrington, rector of the co-Cathedral of St. Joseph-St. Teresa of Avila in Brooklyn and president of DeSales Media, to give an insightful telling of his time as bishop and provide witness to the presence of Christ in the Diocese of Palm Beach.

“People tend to know their pastor and they follow the pope’s messages closely. What I’ve found is that many don’t know their bishop and see him as a mid-level manager that is often ineffective,” Msgr. Harrington said. “But bishops are not business managers, they are apostles who lead people through the changing times of the church. This is what “The Chair” uncovers, one interview at a time.”

According to a press release provided by DeSales Media, “The Chair” centers on the cathedral church of a diocese which “houses the seat of the bishop, the cathedra, from which we get the name ‘cathedral.’ In a real sense, that chair is the heart of the diocese, representing the bishop’s authority to sanctify, preach and govern as a true successor of the apostles, and explores the history, people, architecture, and art of that unique church and its area.

Throughout, the bishop is our guide, sharing his story and his hopes for a bright future.”

The Diocese of Palm Beach is one stop along the way of capturing the essence of the Catholic Church throughout the United States.

The project, which began in March, will continue to interview bishops across the nation and film the cathedral campus using drone footage and photography of local landmarks affiliated with the Catholic Church.