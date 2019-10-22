Diocese of Venice celebrating 35th Anniversary in 2019

The ceremonial groundbreaking of the Catholic Center, the administrative headquarters of the Diocese of Venice, in 1987. Among those participating are Bishop John J. Nevins, Father Thomas Anglim and Father Estaban Soy. (FILE)

Venice | In the 35 years since St. Pope John Paul II created the Diocese of Venice in Florida, there has been tremendous growth and increased outreach to the faithful, and as a result the response from the people has been inspirational.

In 1984 the 10-county Diocese was carved out from pieces of the Archdiocese of Miami and the Dioceses of Orlando and St. Petersburg. Since then the Diocese has more than doubled its Catholic population. To respond to the growing pastoral needs of the faithful, since 1984, 22 parishes were founded, along with three Catholic Schools.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane is the second ordinary of the Diocese, having taken on the spiritual leadership of the Diocese in 2007 following the retirement of Bishop John J. Nevins. Both Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, the two holy men brought unique qualities in service to the faithful of southwest Florida.

The schools have embraced the need to prepare students for the modern world with widespread integration of technology in the classroom and an overall focus on STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics). The Institute for Catholic Studies and Formation is available for those desiring a continuing education or advanced degree in either theology or philosophy.

Across the Diocese spiritual growth has been evidenced with new churches, halls and rectories in parishes to pastorally respond to the influx of the faithful. Upgrades and new buildings on school campuses have also been added. Over the years, construction also included affordable housing and most recently for migrant farm workers and low-income seniors in Arcadia.

The continued generosity of the faithful within the Diocese is reflected in the Catholic Faith Appeal which has more than doubled in recent years allowing the Diocese to evangelize in new and exciting ways. In addition, the Catholic Community Foundation of Southwest Florida annually distributes more than $1.5 million in support of schools, parishes and Catholic Charities throughout the Diocese thanks to those who have already established their Catholic legacies through the Foundation.

An example of the generosity within the Diocese comes from the Knights of Columbus, through various Councils and Assemblies. As a group and individually, they have helped purchase 16 new ultrasound machines for area pro-life pregnancy resource facilities. And this year, the Knights within the Diocese also combined to raise $250,000 to purchase a Mobile Medical Clinic to be used in the area. Knights have also been instrumental in the response to disaster, stepping up not just in donations but physically helping those in need after Hurricanes Charley and Irma which ravaged southwest Florida in 2004 and 2017 respectively.

Bishop Nevins helped start many of the programs which exist today, setting up a strong foundation for the Catholic Church in Southwest Florida. Bishop Dewane has continued by building upon this legacy, making the Diocese a shining example of outreach to the faithful, including families, youth, young adults and the growing Hispanic and Haitian population through the Offices of Evangelization and Hispanic Apostolate.

During the 35th Anniversary of the Diocese, the faithful are encouraged to strive to be ever more a “Disciple of Christ.” This initiative began in the Diocesan Catholic Schools and will expand to encompass such annual favorites such as the Men’s, Women’s and Scripture Conferences, the Youth Rally, as well as Masses for couples celebrating significant wedding anniversaries. All these and many more spiritual events help the faithful grow closer to the Lord and learn how to become a “Disciple of Christ.” Visit www.dioceseofvenice.org/calendar for a comprehensive list of all Diocesan events, including the newest, a Mass for Widows and Widowers.

Blessed by the faithful with their continued commitment of time, talent and treasure, the Bishop, priests, religious and deacons of the Diocese of Venice will continue to serve the people of God for years to come.