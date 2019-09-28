Bishop Snyder, former St. Augustine bishop, dies at 93

A compassionate bishop goes home to the Lord

Jacksonville | Bishop John J. Snyder, who led the Diocese of St. Augustine for more than 20 years and was known for his advocacy, kind smile and compassion, died Sept. 27, on the feast of St. Vincent de Paul. He was 93.

The eighth bishop of St. Augustine, he led the 17-county northeast Florida diocese during a period of tremendous growth, when the number of Catholics more than doubled, requiring the addition of eight new parishes, seven elementary schools, and two high schools — St. Francis Catholic Academy in Gainesville and the school on the west side of Jacksonville that bears his name.

He built the Catholic Center, the diocesan offices in Mandarin, renovated and expanded a riverfront estate into the Marywood Retreat and Spirituality Center and converted the old Immaculate Conception school downtown into the Providence Center that provided offices for social service agencies. Bishop Snyder also built five retirement homes for low-income elderly, a nursing home and a retirement home for priests, where he spent his last years.

But he was best known as a people’s bishop – gregarious, approachable and interested in the lives of ordinary people. In the spirit of the Second Vatican Council, he empowered laypeople, especially women, to assume leadership roles in their parishes and diocesan ministries.

“I will measure the effectiveness of my leadership by the ability and willingness of this local church to call forth, develop and utilize the gifts and talents not only of its priests and religious but all its people,” he said on Dec. 5, 1979, when he was installed as St. Augustine’s shepherd.

In a 2004 interview with the Florida Catholic, Bishop Snyder was asked about how priests can promote vocations. He said he had always believed one of the things that draw people towards vocations is when they see “a happy priest.” Isolation does nothing to promote vocations and does nothing positive in a priest’s personal life.

“Prayer is critical to keep your focus, but you also can’t isolate yourself,” He said. “You have to be present to people. You have to be people-oriented, approachable and be open to them.”

When priests are involved and happy, people take notice, Bishop Synder said. And when things get tough, he said it is important to be able to have a friend or two to unload some problems. And no matter what, prayer, compassion and patience should be ever-present in a priest’s life.

“The same thing is true of a parish priest or bishop — you have to be a person with a lot of compassion and not be judgmental,” Bishop Synder said. “When you think of various aspects of church life and its bureaucracy, it can be frustrating. Things move slowly and we have to have a lot of patience, just as people as patience for us.”

Bishop Snyder also reached out to groups that did not feel welcomed in the church – the divorced, the disabled, gays and lesbians, inmates, farmworkers, refugees, and immigrants. He streamlined the annulment process for the divorced. In an interview with the Florida Catholic, Bishop Synder recalled how the 1970s and 1980s were a great time to be a bishop, with the pastoral strides that were made in ministry — reaching out to people who were hurting and isolated, including those in prison, and the separated and divorced.

“These were people in need of healing and sharing,” Bishop Synder had said. “The humanity of the church and realizing the humanity of Jesus was brought forth.”

He established ministries for farmworkers, refugees, and immigrants, offering medical services and legal assistance as well as pastoral support. The disabled were particularly close to his heart. He established the Ministry for Persons with Disabilities that runs summer camps for disabled children and adults, who come from all over the country to attend. It wasn’t unusual for Bishop Snyder to drop in to visit the campers attending Camp I Am Special.

On the state level, he advocated for prison reform and spoke out against the death penalty. He was active in prison ministry and after his retirement in 2000, he ministered to inmates on Florida’s death row.

He was one of the founders of the Interfaith Council in Jacksonville and was active in ecumenical discussions and events. In 1987 he was awarded the Brotherhood Award by the National Conference of Christians and Jews (now the National Conference of Community and Justice).

In 1991, he became co-chairman of the Anglican-Roman Catholic Dialogue, an outreach of the Committee on Ecumenism of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. In that role he traveled with Catholic and Episcopal bishops, first to England to meet the Archbishop of Canterbury and then to Rome to meet Pope John Paul II. At the national level, Bishop Snyder also took a leadership role on women in the church. From 1992 to 1995 he was the chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Women in Society and in the Church.

Bishop Snyder was a New Yorker, born Oct. 25, 1925, into an Irish Catholic family. He grew up in Queens and Flushing. He was the second of three sons. The eldest, Eugene, died in World War II; the younger, James, worked with inner-city children who died of cancer in 1997. They had an adopted sister, Nancy who passed away in 2017.

Bishop Snyder said he grew up playing baseball, basketball, tennis, and golf, but baseball was a special love. In his wallet, he carried an old photo of his school team, the Andreans. He was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s no mistake that the cardinal is the mascot of Bishop John J. Snyder High School, where he was a regular at football games.

He studied at the Seminary of Immaculate Conception in Huntington, N.Y. and was ordained a priest on June 9, 1951. He served for six years in his neighborhood parish before he became the personal secretary to Brooklyn Bishop Bryan J. McEntegart. On Feb. 2, 1973, he was ordained a bishop to serve as auxiliary to Bishop Francis J. Mugavero in the Diocese of Brooklyn.

Though he missed parish work, working in the diocesan office gave him the opportunity to be in Rome for the first session of the Second Vatican Council. He said in a 2014 interview that seeing bishops from all over the world made him realize that the church was universal.

The council reforms also revolutionized his faith and his understanding of the church as the People of God.

Although his siblings preceded him in death, Bishop Snyder is survived by an extended family of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral arrangements are as followed: On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the reception of the body will be at 4 p.m. Vespers with Bishop Felipe Estévez presiding will begin at 7 p.m., at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m.. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the cathedral. Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami will preside. Bishop Snyder will be laid to rest at San Lorenzo Catholic Cemetery in St. Augustine.