Vets met with hero’s welcome, honored in flight to war memorials

Members of the Knights of Columbus from St. Jude Catholic Church in Tequesta and other local councils appeared in their dress uniforms at the honor flight homecoming.

West Palm Beach | The entire second floor concourse of Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach overflowed with waving American flags on Sept. 21. Onlookers held “welcome home” signs and wore smatterings of red, white and blue clothing as they waited for the arrival of veterans from that weekend’s honor flight.

Ben Acevedo, a member of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets American Veterans Division and parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church in Port St. Lucie, stood in the crowd in his Navy dress whites. “This is my first time participating in the honor flight welcome. It’s heartwarming to see everyone here in support of our veterans, especially for those who maybe didn’t get the welcome they deserve those years ago,” said Acevedo.

Southeast Florida Honor Flight, a non-profit organization run entirely by volunteer staff, transported 80 World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to Washington, D.C. early that morning. They spent the afternoon visiting the veterans’ respective war memorials, and returned to West Palm Beach that evening to conclude the day with a procession through the airport for a hero’s welcome.

Formed in 2008 in service to veterans in Florida’s Treasure Coast, Southeast Florida Honor Flight has since grown to include Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Okeechobee and Palm Beach counties. Its goal is to enable veterans the opportunity to visit their war memorial at no cost to them, with priority placed on senior or disabled veterans. Assistance from travel companions, medical staff, complimentary wheelchairs and more are provided for the service men and women who need it.

For those veterans who have passed on before being able to make an honor flight, a special opportunity is available through Flags for Our Heroes, a program of Southeast Florida Honor Flight. The Van Keuren family, parishioners of St. Jude Catholic Church in Tequesta, were particularly excited to hold a special place in this component of the honor flight.

Alexandra Van Keuren honored her father, Lt. Col. Allen Robert Richter, through Flags for Our Heroes that evening. She was presented with a flag and an enlarged image of her father in uniform to carry in the airport procession. “The flag and image of my father traveled to D.C. with the other veterans on the honor flight. He was able to make a final flight with his fellow service men in this way. Although he never spoke too much about his time serving in World War II, I knew that he had sacrificed so much and seen a lot. I’m deeply moved to have the chance to represent him here today,” said Alexandra.

Lt. Col. Allen Richter was part of the original OSS 101 Detachment that was involved in the Burma-China Theater during World War II. With military agents being infiltrated over thousands of square miles of mountainous jungles, Detachment 101 lacked a secure communications network through enemy territory. Richter, having worked in the communications industry previously, gathered the supplies needed to build portable radios that could transmit and receive messages over the mountains. The result of Richter’s scrounging for parts and persistence was a lightweight radio that could transmit communication over 1,500 miles; he called it the Burma radio.

Richter and his team were praised for their innovation and for the delivery of intelligence even in the most adverse conditions. The OSS 101 Detachment became the forerunner to what we now know as the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

After the war, Richter went on to work for Palm Beach County Emergency Management for 30 years. He passed away at the age of 102 in April of 2019. His granddaughter, Elizabeth, was moved to see her grandfather honored in the procession of Flags for Our Heroes. “I was overwhelmed seeing my grandpa personally recognized in this way. It was amazing to be the one to be presented with his flag,” said Elizabeth.

Among the crowd at the honor flight procession were members of the United States Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force, groups from local Boy Scout troops, members of law enforcement and family members of service men and women. An Honor Guard, led by a bagpipe and drum corps, unfurled the American Flag at the entrance of the aircraft gate. Upwards of 1,000 people cheered on veterans, who were overcome with emotion at the sight of the crowd.

“We had no idea there would be such a huge welcome,” said Van Keuren. “There are no words to describe what this means to me and my family.”

The best part of the procession for the Van Keuren family was the presence of the Knights of Columbus from St. Jude Catholic Church, their home parish. Alexandra’s husband, Bill, is a member of the parish’s council, which has been a longtime partner with Southeast Florida Honor Flight in raising money for local veterans to participate.

Bill Sodan, the regional administrator for the local assembly of the Knights of Columbus, gathered his brothers in Christ at the entrance of the flight terminal. “I’m thrilled to be here to honor Allen Richter and all the other vets. Every year, we raise approximately $7,500 for the honor flight organization. It’s great to have a close connection to this year’s procession,” said Sodan, a veteran himself who was involved in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm in the Gulf War.

Angel Luis Rodriguez Rivera, Knights of Columbus Florida state director of Veteran Affairs Volunteer Service, beamed with pride at the sight of the 80 veterans walking through the aircraft terminal. “I’m a Vietnam Marine veteran. These are my brothers, and I’m humbled to be here to support them.”

Father Frank D’Amato, parochial vicar of St. Jude Catholic Church in Tequesta, greeted the Van Keuren family at the procession. Msgr. Tom Skindeleski, pastor of St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in Delray Beach, joined the Knights of Columbus at Palm Beach International Airport in his capacity as the diocesan chaplain of the Palm Beach County Knights of Columbus and chaplain of the Florida State Council.

To learn more about the Knights of Columbus at St. Jude Catholic Church in Tequesta, visit stjudecatholicchurch.net/knights-of-columbus or call 561-746-7974. For more information on Southeast Florida Honor Flight, visit honorflightsefl.org or call 1-855-359-2838.