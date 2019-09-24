Top Verot students recognized

Fort Myers | Three seniors from Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers have been recognized as being in the top 1% of all high school seniors.

Kate Kupsaw, Connor Shovlin, and Vincenzo Vall-Llobera have been named Semifinalist in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, making them three of only 16,000 students nationwide to be recognized among the 1.5 million juniors who entered the competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and his or her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

Finalists are announced in the spring and have the opportunity to compete for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.

Kupsaw is the Treasurer for the National Honor Society, Vice President of HOSA (a future health professionals student organization), a STEM4Students leader, and is in the Pre-Med Club. Shovlin is also a leader in STEM4Students, a member of the Academic Quiz Bowl Team, National Honors Society, and Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society. Vall-Llobera is a member of Model UN, the Bowling Team, and serves as a Lector at St. Andrew Parish in Cape Coral.

Bishop Verot Catholic High School’s goal is to provide students with a rigorous academic foundation, enriched with the spiritual underlying tone in the context of sound moral education.

“The Bishop Verot family is extremely proud of the hard work and accomplishments of these exceptional students, and we look forward to their future successes,” Principal Dr. Denny Denison said.

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School Senior Graham Linehan was recognized for being a Commended National Merit Scholar. The Sarasota senior received a letter in recognition of his outstanding academic promise as he was one of about 34,000 Commended Students being recognized, representing the top 5% of high school students who entered into the National Merit Scholarship competition.