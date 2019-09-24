Mobile Medical Clinic blessed

Naples | The celebration continues following the successful completion of the Diocese of Venice Knights of Columbus campaign to raise $184,000 for a Mobile Medical Clinic.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane presided over a second blessing of the new van during a ceremony Sept. 15, at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Naples that also included a blessing of a new ultrasound for the original Mobile Medical Clinic. A previous ceremony took place Aug. 25 at St. Cecilia Parish in Fort Myers and a final ceremony will take place in October at Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Lakewood Ranch to ensure all of the Knights Councils can participate in the successful conclusion of the campaign.

Present were Knights from the area who were able to see what their efforts purchased, a new van that will be used by Community Pregnancy Clinics Inc. (CPCI) to reach young mothers across the region where they live – in migrant camps, indigent communities, college campuses and outlying areas.

The Mobile Medical Clinic provides free ultrasound exams, as well as free and confidential STI (sexually transmitted infection) screening and counseling to young adults, statistically the most STI-vulnerable population. It has been determined that 96% of CPCI clients chose life for their babies. The new Mobile Clinic is the second to take to the roads of southwest Florida, the first has been on the road for five years.

Bishop Dewane made the first contribution to the Knights efforts in December and from there Knights Councils and Assemblies across southwest Florida stepped up to support this important effort. The Bishop praised the Knights for their support not only for the new Mobile Medical Clinic, but for their tireless commitment in publicly supporting life throughout the Diocese. The Knights have been responsible for raising money for 16 different ultrasounds which are now in use at life-affirming pregnancy centers throughout the Diocese.

Dr. James Coon, Culture of Life Chairman for the Knights in Region 5, which includes the entire Diocese, said the response of the different Knights Councils in the Diocese was impressive as they realized that the Medical Clinic will save lives. Coon noted the Diocesan Knights will now actively raise funds to help pay for the overall operation and maintenance of the two CPCI Mobile Medical Clinics on an annual basis.

Bradley S. Donnelly, Grand Knight of the St. Elizabeth Seton Knights of Columbus Council 4357, said he was proud to be part of such an important initiative. The Council also helped to raise money to purchase the new ultrasound for the first Mobile Medical Clinic which Bishop Dewane blessed at the same time.

In addition to a second Mobile Medical Clinic, CPCI also has two offices in Naples, one in Fort Myers, Sarasota and a recently opened one in Gainesville near the campus of the University of Florida. Several of those clinics are directly across from Planned Parenthood facilities, the largest abortionists in the U.S. CPCI, through its first Mobile Medical Clinic and the area offices combined to saved 1,357 unborn babies last year and more than 15,000 since its founding in 1974.

The Mobile Medical Clinic is staffed with a registered diagnostic sonographer, accompanied by a volunteer client advocate with medical directors providing professional oversight to the staff. The roving Clinic is also a traveling billboard, advertising CPCI’s life-affirming options wherever it goes.

Also present for the blessing in Naples were Eduardo Suazo, Florida State Council Life Director, various representatives of the Knights Councils from throughout the region, as well as members of the CPCI Board of Directors, staff and volunteers.