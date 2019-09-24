Ministry of H.O.P.E. connects faithful with Christ

Boca Raton | Hope is a word that means many things at St. Jude Catholic Church in Boca Raton. On Tuesday nights, it means He Opened Paradise to Everyone (H.O.P.E.)—the acronym of which is the name of the healing prayer ministry that draws in crowds of hundreds to the subsequent healing Mass every month.

Father Richard Champigny, a Carmelite priest who serves the parish in residence, ministers to the 40 to 50 regular attendees at each H.O.P.E. prayer meeting. “It’s incredible to see how much the group has grown since it first began in 2004,” Father Champigny said. “A young man by the name of Jeffery wanted to start a simple prayer group — it was only five to six people then — and we met in the chapel with one guitarist playing hymns.”

Now, the healing prayer group has spilled over into the main church in order to accommodate the large number of faithful seeking “emotional, spiritual and physical healing in their relationship with Christ.”

Father Champigny explained the foundation behind the H.O.P.E. healing prayer ministry.

“When we first started the group, I was familiar with a specific healing prayer ministry school in Jacksonville run by Francis MacNutt. The curriculum taught through his healing prayer ministry centers on the healing power of the Mass and personal encounters with Christ. Through this curriculum, we train willing candidates to become prayer leaders. It’s a rigorous three-year course that teaches these individuals how to lead people through prayer in order to heal their relationship with the Lord.”

Those looking to receive healing make a private appointment with Father Champigny and a ministry leader to walk them through structured prayer, ending with the laying on of hands. The group that meets on Tuesday nights consists largely of those touched by the ministry, who then attend the monthly healing Mass for a special procession of the monstrance and a general call for healing in the congregation present. As many as 500 people have come to the monthly healing Mass, Father Champigny said.

One element that draws the attention of St. Jude parishioners and members of neighboring parishes to the H.O.P.E healing prayer ministry is the charismatic music team of five vocalists, two guitarists, a drummer and a keyboardist. Together they lead the group in praise through music, unleashing a powerful evening of worship. Annalese Genovese, a young parishioner with a powerhouse voice, said, “I got involved with the music component of this ministry in 2014 working on a song little by little with the musicians. Since then I’ve just kept on coming. We have grown into a real family.”

It’s the incredible testimony members give of their encounter with the Lord that grounds the ministry’s message in fellowship. Augusta Colonna, a regular attendee of the healing prayer group, claimed that she suffered from a severe hiatal hernia and was ill for months until she encountered a moment of healing in 2018 through the H.O.P.E. healing prayer ministry. “Through that moment of healing, my life is enriched so much more spiritually now. It’s like I’m a new person. The support I’ve found through this group is astounding. We are all thirsty for the Lord and our hearts are on fire with the Spirit,” said Colonna. She is now studying to become a prayer leader in the ministry.

Father Champigny recounted a testimony he witnessed a few years back. “An usher in our parish was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. We prayed over him at one of the healing Masses and the next time he visited his doctors, the parishioner claimed the cancer was cured. It’s amazing what is possible when you open your heart to Christ.”

Many find spiritual renewal through the healing prayer ministry. Chantal Fongemie, a parishioner at Our Lady of Lordes in Boca Raton, felt lost in her spiritual life and spent a long time avoiding the call to join the H.O.P.E. healing prayer ministry. “What I saw about the group was that it involved charismatic music and praise and worship—so a lot of clapping and swaying and emoting. I was put off by that. I’m a more solemn, silent person in prayer. I came once to the group with my sister and I was sure I wasn’t going to enjoy it, but Father Champigny encouraged me to come back. Something clicked spiritually and it’s totally converted my life. The ministry has changed my thinking, my prayer life and my interactions with people. It might sound cliché, but I have this renewal of spirit in me that is like a burden lifted,” said Fongemie. She has since become a prayer leader and is humbled “to do the Lord’s work as a vessel for his will.”