Examining Florida’s new law allowing teachers to carry firearms

ORLANDO | As children returned to their classrooms this 2019-2020 schoolyear, they might become a step closer to witnessing a sight they haven’t seen before: teachers allowed to carry firearms.



In the monstrous wake of gun violence throughout America’s school system during the last 20 years, beginning with Columbine’s infamy in 1999 and the 2018 Parkland tragedy, states such as Rhode Island, Alaska, and Michigan now legally permit educators to keep guns on their person — open or concealed — while instructing children in the classroom. Florida, however, never had entered the discussion.



Then, the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando occurred in 2016, which was the then-worst mass shooting in American history (beaten out by the Las Vegas shooting in late 2017). Fewer than two years later, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, orchestrated by 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz who used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to murder 14 students, 3 staff members and injure 17 others, once again brought national attention to gun control — specifically, gun rights in the classroom.



With the increase of political encouragement for teachers to possess firearms in Florida from highly-placed lawmakers, a much-heated debate of personal and professional responsibility has arrived.



The day after the Parkland massacre, Florida State Sen. Wilton Simpson (R-10), which includes Citrus, Hernando, and part of Pasco County, voiced his support for arming teachers. “I can’t imagine under what circumstances we would say (teachers) would not be qualified as any other law enforcement officer to be able to carry a gun to protect the children that are in those classrooms.”



Another Republican, state Senator Rob Bradley, who serves District 5, which includes the northern counties of the Panhandle west of Duval, concurred with weaponizing teachers. “This is not about gun rights or anything like that. This is about keeping our children safe and, when all other things fail, that there is a last line of defense to save our children. And it’s nothing more than that,” he said.



Several weeks after the 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Florida lawmakers passed an armed guardian bill. Under this legislation, volunteers such as principals, coaches, and even cafeteria workers, are allowed to carry firearms and would be required legally to assist in stopping an active shooter on school property. Classroom teachers had not been permitted. Just over one year later that changed.



When Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 54-page Senate Bill 7030 behind closed doors on May 2, 2019, he catapulted the Florida education system into a world many teachers haven’t experienced. The legal responsibility to protect Florida classrooms from active shooters officially has shifted from armed security to teachers who must continue to educate their students and handle a loaded firearm in deadly situations at the same time.



Although not required, Florida teachers can become an armed guardian, and participating educators will receive a $500 stipend. They also must pass a psychological test ensuring their mental stability, as well as complete 144 hours of training from deputies or private companies, and successfully pass FBI background checks. The Department of Education lists 34 of 67 Florida districts currently enrolled in the guardian program.



Cheryl Etters, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Education said, “We do not currently have a list of school districts who are choosing to arm teachers. However, moving forward, we will be collecting this information.”



The Florida governor views the creation of weaponized teachers as positive and with hope. “We did a lot for gun safety,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “I think we’re going to be safer.”



If teachers were armed, supporters believe, the incident would have ended quicker and many lives would have been saved. Andrew Pollack, father of daughter, Meadow, who fell victim at Parkland, supported arming teachers. He took to Twitter, “When no one went in to save my daughter, a teacher could have,” referring to the several police officers who refused to enter the school to combat the shooter.



With Florida educators now given the option to possess firearms in the classroom, who is to take responsibility the next time a mass shooting happens?



Critical of arming teachers, Florida state Senator Darryl Rouson, a Democrat who serves District 19, which includes parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties from downtown St. Petersburg to downtown Tampa, said, “Are we injecting a new professional component into the life of a teacher? Are we turning them from professional educators into professional gunslingers?”



The Florida Catholic spoke with a member of National Catholic Education Association about arming teachers. Heather Gossart serves as director of executive mentoring at the national association headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. The topic raises questions of her own that mimic those of opponents to arm teachers.



“What happens if a teacher has a weapon that is wrestled from them?” she said of the possible dangers of allowing guns into a school. “Who would be responsible? What happens if a student steals a firearm? What if a teacher accidentally shoots an innocent bystander? There are so many downsides to this.”



Gossart is thankful Florida’s Catholic schools haven’t endured such horrific incidents. “As a Catholic community, we are trying all different steps because (arming teachers) is not who we are.” Regarding other options to protect kids in schools, she said, “I don’t think anyone wants us to be armed fortresses. Maybe heightened security, safeguarding entrances, educating students,” but “arming teachers is a drastic step.”



Assured of Florida’s parents’ continuation to send their children to Catholic schools, Gossart said, “Our parents choose Catholic schools because they feel safe sending their children to these schools.”



And would arming teachers work? For many years, the National Rifle Association maintained having more armed individuals on school grounds would discourage attackers and increase response time from police arriving on scene, which was a major problem with the intervention at Parkland.

Parkland’s shooter had already been finished with his six-minute, killing spree and had escaped off the school grounds to a fast-food restaurant before apprehension by the police. Of the many police officers under internal investigation for their lack of immediate aid during the Parkland massacre, three have been fired, including one held in prison.