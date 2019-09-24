Diocese welcomes five men to the permanent diaconate

Palm Beach Gardens | After a multiyear journey of prayer, study and formation, five men were ordained to the permanent diaconate by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola Sept. 9.

Charles Immordino, Edwin Velasquez, Vincent Muller, Andre Boucher and Michael Burke were welcomed into their new lives of service by a congregation of witnesses at the ordination. Father Alfredo I. Hernandez, the academic dean of St. Vincent De Paul Regional Seminary, joyfully proclaimed his pride for the deacons.

“It has been so impressive to see their dedication to prayer and study and formation over these last years of regular visits to the seminary,” Father Hernandez said. “These men, who balance their study and formation with family and work responsibilities, really give a great example to our seminarians and to all of us who have the privilege of working with them.”

The cathedral was filled with a triumphant spirit at seeing these men lay down their lives for the Lord as permanent deacons, which entails four pillars of focus related to a vocation of service: the human, the intellectual, the spiritual and the pastoral. First, Christ works through the humanity of his ordained ministers, which calls for a genuine human growth and maturity in the diaconate candidates so that they can, like St. Paul declared, be all things to all people.The spiritual dimension relates to the desire to grow in union with the Lord and to invite others into that same union. In their pastoral formation, the diaconate candidates learned how to apply their formation knowledge to affective interaction with parishioners as people of God. Lastly, the intellectual dimension has enabled them to articulate clearly and accurately the saving truths of the faith.

Elaborating on this, Bishop Barbarito reminded all, “The same office of the seven men who were ordained deacons (in the Acts of the Apostles) will be given to these men today.” Heasked the men three questions in connection with the three promises they were about to make: to grow in their relationship to God through prayer and their promise to pray the Liturgy of the Hours; to be witnesses to Jesus Christ present in the Eucharist through their ministry at the altar; and to grow in obedience.

Bishop Barbarito also explained that the word “obedience” is derived from the Latin word meaning “to hear.” He drew the connection that, despite a world where there is so little listening, the men present chose to listen to God’s call in a world that is filled with noise and distraction.