Hispanic Catholic Charismatic Renewal musicians gather

More than 150 musicians gathered for the workshop sponsored by the Hispanic Catholic Charismatic Renewal. (PHOTO BY BOB REDDY)

More than 150 musicians who are part of the Hispanic Catholic Charismatic Renewal gathered Aug. 17, for a workshop at Jesus the Worker Parish in Fort Myers. Father Claudio Stewart, Diocesan Director of the Hispanic Apostolate and Spiritual Advisor to the Charismatic Renewal, said the goal of the day was to begin the process of creating a conformity in the music used by Charismatic groups throughout the Diocese. This included during the Mass, as well as in meetings. This is needed because many groups started independently, with little guidance from the Diocese, so guidelines on music usage is necessary.

The Aug. 17 gathering was the first of what will be a series of educational workshops during the coming months to help aide this process.

The workshop included a presentation from a representative of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal in the Diocese of Orlando which recently completed a similar process.