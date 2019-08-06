Teachers welcomed to Diocesan community

Bishop Frank J. Dewane speaks Aug. 1 during an orientation meeting for new Diocesan school faculty and staff at Epiphany Cathedral Parish Hall in Venice. (PHOTO BY BOB REDDY)

Venice | Teachers are members of a vitally important profession. They teach essential skills and concepts, nurture curiosity and a sense of wonder, cultivate abilities and interests and give their students a sense of significance and purpose.

In the context of a Catholic School, however, the work of the teacher takes on a new dimension. It is often referred to as a vocation – a calling to become part of something of greater significance — in this case, to share in the Church’s mission. In their own way, teachers in Catholic Schools share in the work of Jesus to reach out to others and spread the Good News about life and its purpose.

A group of 64 new faculty and staff, who will serve in various capacities at the 15 schools of the Diocese of Venice, gathered Aug. 1 for their orientation at Epiphany Cathedral Parish Hall in Venice.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane opened the orientation with a prayer, warm welcome and blessing, saying he admired the wonder, hope and love of learning that they bring as educators and described them as important assets of the Diocese.

“We are Catholic Schools: that idea is important, not just in word, but who we are and what we do, and how we do it,” Bishop Dewane added. “You are now an important part of that. You have been provided with a talent or gift so that the students can become more the man or woman of God they are called to be.”

Dr. Ben Moore, Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Education, echoed the words of Bishop Dewane when he told the new Diocesan educators that they are representatives of the Diocese of Venice from this point forward. With that distinction, comes a certain responsibility they should not forget.

The Diocesan schools work diligently to provide learning experiences that are transportable to the real world and provide the opportunity for the children to develop life-long learning skills and to be successful in college and beyond. The schools offer cross-curricular learning experiences through STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts, and Math), as well as traditional learning environments that instill strong foundations in reading, writing, and math.

During the orientation, the new staff also took part in Diocesan Safe Environment training, heard about their employee benefits, risk management, workplace safety, certifications process and about standard and ethical conduct.

During the day, the new Diocesan educators shared their personal experiences including background and teaching experiences, if they had some. The common theme included the feeling of being blessed to be at a Catholic School, where they can openly live and talk about their faith. The new educators were told that they will have the support of their school’s faculty and staff as well as from the Diocese so as to ensure their success.

Dr. Moore concluded by saying he hopes everyone realizes that they are now part of a unique community, not just at a specific school, but as part of the Parish, Diocese and Universal Church.