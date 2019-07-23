Works of art, work of faith

Lake Worth | In Magdalena Chibas’ home, there is an intricately painted statue of the Blessed Mother situated in a place of honor in the front room. “This statue is my favorite — Our Lady of Grace,” said the Lake Worth resident and parishioner of Holy Spirit in Lantana. “It was pretty banged up and chipped when I first got it, but I loved the way it turned out. Her peaceful face is so compelling.”

This statue is just one of more than 50 religious images Chibas has refurbished with her artistic talents. “I’ve restored statues and other religious icons all over the diocese,” she said. “It’s a hobby that has grown into a spiritual practice.”

Chibas first began fixing statues when she accidentally broke a figurine of baby Jesus she found in St. Augustine. “I was devasted when the figurine broke because it was dear to me. I decided to try my hand at fixing it. It was a project I enjoyed, and felt accomplished seeing the figurine pieced back together,” Chibas said.

This simple fix quickly turned into a fascination for restoring religious statues. Chibas explained she was helping St. Juliana Parish in West Palm Beach decorate for Christmas when she took on her first real project.

“The Nativity set at St. Juliana’s had been used for years and it looked like it has seen better days. I couldn’t bare to see it set out in such disrepair for another Christmas. After the decorations were taken down, I took the set home and worked on it bit by bit until it was ready for the next Christmas season.” This Nativity set included 18 pieces, each needing plaster repair, paint and refinishing; it took Chibas six months to repair the whole set.

The Nativity set was a crash course on statue repair for Chibas, who has proven skillful with reconstruction and intricate patterns despite her lack of formal training. She learned early on that statues tend to break at the hands, feet, fingers and heads, needing to be restructured through wires placed inside the plaster. “That was a learning experience that, at the time, seemed impossible to do. And then to mold a hand that has creases and wrinkles on top of that was daunting,” Chibas remarked.

Although she doubted her ability in the beginning, Chibas knew that her talent was more than just a knack for visual art. “Something is guiding me, I know it. Who am I to bring these statues back to life? The more I do it, the more I know it’s something bigger. My hands are being guided to do this spiritual work.”

Since completing the nativity set in 2005, Chibas has taken on projects brought to her by local priests, religious sisters, lay organizations and Catholic schools. “A teacher from St. Vincent Ferrer School contacted me about a statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus she found stored away in a classroom,” Chibas said. “No one seemed to want it because it was so broken, but I restored it for her and now she displays it in her classroom.”

Father José Crucet at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola has supplied many of Chibas’ statues that she has repaired. The image of Our Lady Queen of Heaven in the cathedral’s new parish hall is an example of Chibas’ more challenging pieces. “The gold leaf on the statue was tedious and frustrating; it’s a technique that requires a lot of patience,” Chibas said. “The entire inside of the Blessed Mother’s gown is covered in gold leaf! But in the end, it was worth it to see her in such glory.”

In addition to details like the gold leaf, Chibas spends much of her time researching the religious images themselves. “I was working on a statue of the Resurrected Christ that Father Antony Pulikal at Holy Name of Jesus in West Palm Beach brought me. Christ’s left hand was shaped like he should be holding something, but nothing was there,” Chibas said. “There was also a small hole at the base that aligned with the hand. I went online and researched various manufacturers of certain religious images and the image’s historical context and discovered that Christ should be holding a golden staff with a banner on it. I ended up making that, too.”

Chibas’ dedication to restoring these pieces goes beyond the quick fixes of glue and touchups. “There’s a difference between fixing and restoring. I don’t want to take away the statue’s story — what it was before. I want to bring it back to its original state as much as possible, which is why I spend time mixing the exact color, painstakingly filling in existing patterns on robes and adding embellishments to crowns.” If a statue appears to have been fixed previously, Chibas will even sand the existing repair to see what was originally there.

Statues and other religious images that Chibas has repaired are displayed in churches, chapels and parish halls throughout the diocese. Although she asks for donations from those who are able, Chibas funds her supplies entirely from her own pocket and donates her work to the parishes. “There have been times when I am overwhelmed by the number of projects that come in at once. I get discouraged and say it’s too much time or money. But then I remember that if my statues can help someone draw closer to God, it’s worth it.”