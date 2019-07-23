Two Little Servant sisters leave St. Vincent Ferrer Parish

Sister Romana Stepnik, left, and Sister Maria Liber, right, both members of the Little Servant Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, were reassigned to serve outside the Diocese of Palm Beach after serving St. Vincent Ferrer Parish and School. (PHOTO BY LINDA REEVES | FC)

DELRAY BEACH | Sister Maria Liber walked slowly around St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church before morning Mass June 19, taking time to speak with beloved students and parishioners one last time.

“I leave on Saturday,” she said about her permanent departure June 22 from the diocese. “I have been blessed. God is good.”

As she spoke, Sister Liber, a member of the Little Servant Sisters of the Immaculate Conception congregation, offered one of her familiar smiles that reflected mixed emotions. She is taking on a new assignment from the mother general of her American community in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. At the time of her departure, Sister Liber did not know what she would be doing next but was open to “new challenges and blessings.”

Her counterpart, Little Servant Sister Romana Stepnik, left Florida June 1 to take on a new appointment. Sister Elizabeth Halaj and Sister Elizabeth Kulesa, both Little Servant Sisters and educators, are coming to St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church at the end of summer to serve the parish and the school, which is now being expanded.

Sister Liber came to St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in 2008. She spent her time teaching religious education, was involved in ministry to the sick and homebound, and worked with extraordinary ministers of holy Communion and altar servers. Sister Liber made her final profession 45 years ago in Zambia in southern Africa and began her ministry teaching in Poland. She worked in Africa for 14 years, where she ministered to the poor, taught school and was active in social work. Her journey brought her to America, where she served parishes and schools in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Sister Liber is a big believer in the power of prayer and encouraged prayer among the students. “My favorite time of day is spending time in prayer,” she said. She was often spotted in the adoration chapel, carrying rosary beads and arriving early to daily Mass, kneeling before the Lord in silence.

Sister Stepnik came to St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in 2014. Over the years, she developed a great passion for prison ministry, bringing dozens of lost souls to know the Lord. “The best part of it is bringing them the Eucharist and praying for them and with them. My experience with the prisoners was difficult at first because I didn’t know how they would act.”

Sister Stepnik professed her final vows in 1964. She taught kindergarten and religious education in Poland before coming to America in 1975 for further studies. She initially taught school in New Jersey and in 1987 left the United States to work in South Africa, serving as superior of her congregation there and working as a missionary.

In South Africa, she established a school for the deaf and organized two missions dedicated to helping souls know Christ. In 1998 she returned to New Jersey, where she taught school and served as a school principal. In 2005, she was named superior of her community in Pennsylvania before being assigned to the Philippines in 2009, where she opened a learning center and ministered to the poor.

Msgr. Thomas Skindeleski, pastor of St. Vincent Ferrer Parish, paid tribute to the religious sisters in an announcement thanking them for their “dedicated service to our parish church and school community. We will miss them. They have been a blessing to us, working among us as women who are fully dedicated to serve the people of God in so many ways,” said Msgr. Skindeleski.

During a luncheon at the end of the school year, members of the school faculty and staff presented gifts and cards to the women. Sister Liber was recognized as Teacher of the Year for her dedication to the school. Stephanie Lang, school secretary and social media specialist, said, “We were so blessed to have them on our campus, praying for us and our intentions and most importantly seeing their smiling faces daily. Both of our beloved sisters have brought so many of our children and adults closer to Jesus, and for that, we will be forever grateful.”