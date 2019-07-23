Several schools seeing summer construction

Sarasota | While students and teachers are on vacation it is often the ideal time for schools to make upgrades or changes. Such is the case at several Diocese of Venice Catholic schools where improvements will be both subtle and very noticeable.

The largest effort is taking place at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota, which promoted several projects through an IGNITE CMHS capital campaign. The south building, which consists of 12 classrooms, was painted, lockers removed, new ceiling and light fixtures, new window treatments and new classroom furniture. The media center was painted and remodeled with new furniture. Charging docking stations were also added.

A new artificial turf athletic field for football, soccer and lacrosse is being installed. Meanwhile, workers are building a new regulation running track, updating the stadium, press box, bleachers, goal posts and lighting. This long-awaited effort is on the fast track and is expected to be completed by the end of August, in time for the kick-off of the fall sports season.

Major changes are also taking place at St. Ann Catholic School in Naples where a perimeter fence is being installed to create controlled access to the sprawling campus. At the same time, a new roof is going on the middle school building, the last major repairs and upgrades needed in the wake of Hurricane Irma in 2017. Also having roof work done is Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice.

The younger students at St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral may be eager to return to school in mid-August because they will find a new playground. The new play area will have equipment that will provide the children lots of opportunities to burn off some of their pent-up energy during recess.

These are some of the larger work projects taking place this summer at Diocesan schools being supervised by the Diocese Building Office. Other Diocesan schools go through regular maintenance work and other upgrades to ensure that all facilities are in proper working order when the students return to school Aug. 12.