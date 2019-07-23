Parishes build a brighter future

Debbie Armstrong, principal of St. Jude Catholic School in Boca Raton, toured the construction site of the school's future gym. The gym is part of the parish's ongoing Illuminating Our Future Campaign. (COURTESY)

PALM BEACH GARDENS | During the summer, many parishes and schools work on building improvements and maintenance projects.

St. Anastasia Catholic School and Parish in Fort Pierce, St. Jude Catholic School and Parish in Boca Raton and St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic School and Parish in Delray Beach are just some of the parishes in the Diocese of Palm Beach that have broken ground on new building projects this summer in efforts to better serve their parish families.

Michael Lockwood, director of building and construction, and Destiny Gibbons, administrative assistant for the office of Building Construction and Real Estate for the Diocese of Palm Beach, continue to assist parishes and schools in their journey to renovate and expand their facilities.

Lockwood, who took on the director role in 2005, is tasked with overseeing construction projects in the diocese from start to finish. “When an entity within the diocese wishes to alter the state of their property, it’s my job to see that they follow the guidelines and procedures as set out by Bishop Barbarito in the policies handbook,” he said.

Lockwood and his team liaise between pastors, principals, parish building commissions, architects, builders, vendors for mechanical equipment and so much more. Despite the obstacles that budgets, approvals and city ordinances place in the way of a project’s completion, Lockwood enjoys getting to know the parishes’ and schools’ inner workings across the five counties that make up the Diocese of Palm Beach.

“To put it simply, I love to build. It’s incredible to see a building structure go from concept on paper to a real-life work of architecture. My job is to visualize the end-product and ensure that it happens in the safest, most cost-effective and up-to-code way possible,” said Lockwood.

Father Richard E. George II, pastor of St. Anastasia said the diocese building and construction office have been “an incredible guide through this complicated process.”

“Overall, it’s a testament to just how supportive the diocese is of local pastors and parishioners—not to mention the local economy,” Father George said. “All of the vendors we’ve worked with are based in our community and have been enthusiastic about partnering with us. Some have even donated labor or supplies to the parish.”

Jay Brandt, director of development and marketing for St. Jude, said the parish and school was in a “huge need” of an expansion project, which was part of its Illuminating Our Future Campaign.

“The great part about working with the diocese on this is that we were able to come up with a building plan that enables these spaces to be useful for the parish as well so that we get the most for our money. The gym and auditorium will serve the parish youth ministries and for other social functions,” Brandt said.

The Rev. Canon Tom Skindeleski, pastor, St. Vincent Ferrer, said the parish’s building project focused on “joining old with the new.”

“We’ve renovated the old school building to join with a second building so that it makes a U-shape with a lovely courtyard in the middle,” Father Skindeleski said. “Although it looks wonderful, this project is really about creating room for the growing number of students that the school is working to accommodate. Through the diocese’s help, we’ve been able to accomplish our goal of growing the school.”