New security role tightens parish, school safety

Each school receives four emergency SRT kits, which contain a fully stocked first aid kit, a megaphone, and water sealed in containers effective for five years. The bags are placed around the school in stretigic locations and specific staff are responsible for accessing them when an incident occurs. (CECILIA PADILLA-FC)

PALM CITY | Automated external defibrillators, known as AEDs, are shelved from the floor to the ceiling in the office of Life Safety Solutions in Palm City.

“This is our museum of sorts of AED equipment that we’ve used over the years,” Troy Church, site safety and security advisor at Life Safety Solutions, jokingly remarked. “You can find just about any model of AED here.”

For Church, however, safety and security are no laughing matter.

As a newly-retired lieutenant from St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office with experience as criminal investigator, dive team, Marine unit, SWAT, school resource officer, court security and patrol officer, Church brings a range of safety and security experience to the Life Safety Solutions Team. His background led the Diocese of Palm Beach to hire him in a recently created full-time position that will oversee the safety and security of the diocese’s Catholic schools and parishes.

The Diocese of Palm Beach Office of Catholic Schools was eager to bring Church on board in efforts to support school administrators with on-campus safety and security procedures. Church’s role is to equip administrators, teachers and school facilities with appropriate supplies and plans for prevention, preparedness, response and recovery related to a medical or security incident.

“When it comes to incident response training at the Catholic schools, I approach it with the mentality of expanding on what teachers already know,” Church said. “As educators, they undergo a huge amount of training already, like how to make a classroom a safe environment, how to identify signs of emotional and mental distress in students and what objects might be potential hazards for students at varying ages. I’m building on these basics to elevate safety for a larger level of crisis.”

Reaching out to Life Safety Solutions for a site safety and security advisor was an obvious choice for the diocese. The company consists of former law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and active shooter responders with hundreds of years of collective experience. Life Safety Solutions currently serves NASCAR, the PGA Tour and Publix Supermarkets, and manages more than 1,500 AEDs in these facilities.

Life Safety Solutions also serves the Florida dioceses of Venice, Pensacola-Tallahassee and Orlando. Many of the company’s staff are Catholics within the Diocese of Palm Beach with knowledge of security for places of worship. For example, Church is a graduate of John Carroll Catholic High School and a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Port St. Lucie.

Part of Church’s role in serving the diocese is conducting building and security assessments at the Catholic schools and parishes. The matters Church reviews range from preparedness for extreme weather, replacing EpiPens, managing AEDs, reviewing building hazards, managing accessibility for individuals with special needs and so much more.

“When these things are not kept up to code, they become the building blocks for a larger incident,” Church said. “It’s my job to correct it before it becomes a bigger issue.”

The most vital issues Church addresses are school lockdown and evacuation plans. “My team and I are in the process of meeting with each principal at the schools to review their security assessment reports and on-site evacuation plans,” he added. “Part of this entails walking administrators through table-top exercises and interactive scenarios. We also work with them to identify school staff that will act as crisis team leaders and develop effective ways of logging students’ and teachers’ daily whereabouts so that everyone is accounted for in case of emergency.”

Jim Kelly, executive vice president of safety and security at Life Safety Solutions and former Palm Beach County School Board chief of police, emphasized the effects of the Parkland shooting on the measures taken for school lockdowns. “A lot of fear was transferred to the Catholic schools in the southern end of the diocese that are close to Parkland. This is an example of how incidents in proximity to the diocese affect how we prepare for everything,” Kelly said. “The most important thing is to develop a relationship based on trust with the schools and parishes. I encourage the crisis team leaders to pick up the phone and call as for any questions or concern they may have. Their safety is our priority.”

Church and Kelly said their expertise for school safety also applies to affiliated parishes. “Recent attacks have raised a new awareness on places of worship, which we are approaching in conjunction with the schools,” Kelly said. “Parish staff are the first line of defense simply by training them in situational awareness. Ushers, lectors and so on are being trained to look for signs of security breaches.”

Dave Magruder, president of Life Safety Solutions, commended the diocese for its outstanding efforts to improve safety and security measures for its constituents. “The Diocese of Palm Beach has really stepped to the forefront in the safety and security arena regarding religious institutions,” he said. “Bishop Barbarito has committed to supporting our efforts financially and in personnel to ensure the safety of the faith community.”

Currently, the Diocese of Palm Beach is the only diocese in Florida that requires staff in every school to be trained every two years. In addition to formal training, the diocese’s Human Resources department implemented a new safety webinar in early July for pastors, teachers and parish staff. “I can’t stress enough how important it is to stay up-to-date on new security measures and codes. Our team is constantly attending safety conferences and reviewing legislature on security, so we pass on new information to the schools and parishes when we learn it,” said Magruder.

“When a crisis occurs, the crisis takes the stage,” Church said. “People only see a small part of the good being done. Ours is a small part, with huge impact.”