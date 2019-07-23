Local youth discover Christ at summer camp

PALM BEACH GARDENS | Tiger, Georgia draws Catholic teens for more than its intriguing name. It’s the site for Covecrest Life Teen Camp, which hosted 46 teens and 15 chaperones from the Diocese of Palm Beach from July 15-20.

Teens from Ascension Parish in Boca Raton, St. Rita Parish in Wellington and the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens were among the local parishes to participate in this summer’s Covecrest Life Teen Camp.

Jessi Smith, youth minister at Ascension, traveled with teens to Covecrest for the second time.

“The kids have a blast with the camp activities, messy games, hanging out with people their own age and just enjoying the summer,” she said.

But Covecrest Life Teen Camp is more than just a summer camp.

Originally established in 1985, Life Teen was launched as a parish-based youth ministry that focused on the Mass and formation in the Roman Catholic Church. The organization’s mission statement centers on the power of a parish community: “Through powerful Eucharistic encounters and engaging catechesis, teens are immersed in a dynamically Catholic parish culture. With the parish as their true home, our teens are then further strengthened by our summer camps, events, resources, and digital evangelization. Our goal is not only to equip parishes worldwide with timely, high quality resources to train Catechists and ‘reach’ today’s teens, but also to create an environment where Catholic teenagers feel supported and engaged the other 167 hours a week, outside of Sunday Mass.”

“Everything about the camp is focused on bringing the teens closer to Christ,” Smith said. “The Eucharist is a topic that is a part of daily lectures, adoration is key to the Life Teen experience and there is a religious theme every year that permeates the camp’s purpose for the summer.”

The theme this year was “Fiat,” a Latin word linked to the phrase “let it be done.” The camp leaders referred to this theme as a lesson in saying “yes” to God’s call and trusting in his plan for the faithful.

Although the camp is out of state, clergy from the local diocese partnered with the Covecrest staff to be onsite for teens from the Diocese of Palm Beach. Father Daniel Daza-Jaller, the parochial vicar at St. Anastasia Parish in Fort Pierce, served as the camp chaplain during the teens’ visit.

“What I found unique about Covecrest is its ability to integrate camp life with Catholic life,” he said. “The priests are encouraged to join in on the activities, so I jumped right in. I found that it helped the teens open up and see me as someone they can relate to and trust.”

Smith added some of the religious sisters at the camp organized a soccer game with the campers. “This act of fellowship made the teens realize that religious life is not this austere, inaccessible thing. These sisters were having fun, just like them. It gave them a new perspective on vocational life.”

Elle Norstrome, a 16-year-old parishioner from Ascension, participated in Covecrest for the first time this summer. “I really enjoyed the Jacob’s Ladder course. The pulley system was reliant on your team members to belay you up and down. That exercise required a lot of trust in your teammates,” she said. But what really captured Elle’s attention wasn’t the ropes course. “Adoration was my favorite part of the whole camp. There was live music and the host was processed around to us so we could venerate it up close. Just before adoration, we worked in small groups to discuss what we wanted to surrender to God in prayer. Adoration was a powerful experience for me in that way.”

The Covecrest camper also explained that Father Daza-Jaller played an important role in her spiritual growth this summer. “The priests were a part of our daily camp activities. Father Daza-Jaller carried a stole with him wherever he went so that if anyone wanted confession, he was available. On our way to dinner, I pulled him aside and asked for confession,” Elle said. “It was so great to have this available in a setting that was casual and familiar.”