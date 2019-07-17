From the FC archives: Religious leaders praise landing of men on moon

The flight of Apollo 11 carrying three American astronauts to the moon was the center of attention at the Vatican, just as it was in the forefront of the thinking and praying of other groups and personages throughout the world during the past week.



Just prior to blast off, Pope Paul VI, during a general audience, discussed the significance of the cosmos and man’s attempts to probe it. The universe exists outside of “and before and after man who observes it,” the Pope noted, adding that “man is not the beginning, he is not the cause of the world.” Added to this, the Pope continued, is the fact that man on looking into space finds laws, motion and energy which show that “this cosmos derives from a transcendent principle, from a creating mind, from a secret and superior power, that is, it is created.” All this, said the Pope, should lead men to acknowledge and recognize the Creator. And it should bring to mind the words: “Our Father who art in heaven.”



In a later statement the Pope emphasized that “humility is the appropriate attitude of science. “Humility,” he said, “based on our knowledge — that is our greatness.”

Meanwhile, Vatican Radio broadcast in many languages the full text of a prayer issued by the National Council of Churches of the United States for the Apollo 11 crew. The text of the prayer stated: “Almighty Father, we thank You for the wonders of the creation in which You have placed ‘us, for the capabilities enabling Your children to share so fully in the understanding and use of the universe. We are grateful for the genius that has made possible this enterprise and for the courageous men who will complete it. Bless and protect them and bring them safely home. “Awaken in us, by their brave example, the awareness that Your love and power are infinite, calling us to ever greater efforts of mind and heart. Help us to understand that as we grow beyond old ways, we may, with the assistance of Your spirit, grow into the better way revealed in Him in whose name we pray, Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”



In New York, prayerful good wishes were extended to the astronauts by Archbishop Iakovos, Primate of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of North and South America.



“We join with all Americans and men of goodwill throughout the world in wishing you Godspeed and a triumphant and safe return into our midst,” he said. “We are praying for you and for a world in which righteousness, justice and peace shall dwell.”



In Washington, Col. Frank Borman, who read the first 10 verses of the Book of Genesis with his Apollo 8 crewmates while orbiting the moon last Christmas Eve, read the words again at a White House service on Sunday, July 20. On the day of the lunar landing, the Pope went to the astronomical observatory on the grounds of the papal villa at Castel Gandolfo. He visited with the observatory director, Father Daniel Joseph O’Connell, S.J. and looked through its powerful telescopes to view the surface of the moon, and particularly the designated landing spot in the Sea of Tranquillity.



During a Sunday noon talk the Pope spoke at length of the moon flight and of its meaning for mankind. He lauded the historic voyage for its audacity and for man’s accomplishment in asserting his domination over space. But he added: “We must not forget the need and duty that man has to dominate himself,” and pointed to the wars in Vietnam, Africa and the Middle East as well as to the disturbances between El Salvador and Honduras.



He continued, saying Man’s fascination with instruments and technological advances may engulf him even to the edge of madness.



“Here is the danger. It is from this possible idolatry of instruments that we must guard ourselves. It is true that instruments multiply man’s efficiency beyond every limit. But is this efficiency always to his advantage? Does it make him better? More human?