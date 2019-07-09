Should restorative rights for felons be locked into ability to pay?

Orlando | When Amendment 4 passed on Nov. 6, 2018, much of Florida rejoiced. Maybe too early. Convicted felons, whether already free or soon-to-be released from prison, celebrated with their loved ones when Florida citizens had allowed them to regain their voting rights.

The people spoke. They displayed faith in restoration rights for the estimated 1.4 million felons in Florida.

It was that faith in restoration rights that lead the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops to publicly support the amendment before the November 2018 vote. In a statement, the conference explained how Amendment 4 allows for the automatic restoration of a felons’ voting rights (with exceptions for those convicted of murder or felony sexual offenses) after completing all sentencing terms, including restitution, parole, or probation. Before the amendment was passed, Florida only offered voting rights restored after approval by the governor and cabinet, which acted as the clemency board. On Feb. 1, 2018, a U.S. district court ruled Florida’s current process for the restoration of voting right unconstitutional.

“Florida is one of only four states in the country that does not allow automatic restoration of a felon’s rights after completing a sentence,” the conference stated. “Crime and violence that threaten the lives and dignity of Floridians cannot be tolerated; yet society may not give up on those who have lost their way. The criminal justice system holds offenders accountable for their actions; however, punishment must include a constructive and redemptive purpose. As nearly all inmates will return to society, their reintegration must be encouraged. Restoring their right to vote is a meaningful step to engage their full participation in their communities.”

While Amendment 4 passed with a nearly 65% favor, some members in Florida’s House and Senate committees want to add new restrictions. Weeks after the vote, Florida’s representatives drew up new detailed objections by implementing regulations felons must hurdle if they want to vote. While the lifetime ban for voting has been withdrawn, new regulations drawn up in Senate Bill 7066, which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis June 28, restructures Amendment 4, applying levies that force felons to pay back all accumulated fees while in the judicial system. Along with various court costs and rehab services, felons face orders from judges to reimburse any damages the convicts transpired to the victims.

Those who support the bill state it properly carries out the new amendment to Florida’s constitution. In a text statement to News Service of Florida, House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, stated when the Florida Supreme Court reviewed the amendment before it went on the November ballot, it was “crystal clear” the court approved the language of the amendment “with a requirement to pay back fines and make crime victims whole.”

“Voters voted to give felons a second chance, but they didn’t vote to give them a free pass from accountability and payment of debt to society,” Oliva continued in a text to News Service of Florida. “We are confident the court will see the depths to which the Florida Supreme Court went to firmly establish that things like paying fines are a large part of completing your sentence.”

Supporters of SB 7066 argue if felons desire their voting rights officially returned, they should first complete their penance to the state, in-full, which includes total financial restitution owed at every level. The bill was endorsed by both the Florida Police Chiefs Association and the Florida Sheriffs Association.

But restitution of fees is a hurdle that can be difficult to many people released from jail or prison. In addition to the pains of obtaining employment that allows for a living wage with a felony on their permanent record, voting in any Florida election will be near-impossible unless all restitutions are returned. On July 1, several civil rights groups filed three lawsuits against the measures outlined in SB 7066. The lawsuit cites how many released felons are indigent and would be permanently unable to pay fees. According to a report compiled from data gathered by Florida clerks of courts cited in the lawsuit, county clerks collected about 20% of court-imposed fees and fines in 2018.

The law does include provisions allowing third parties to waive outstanding debts, and felons who are unable to pay can ask judges to convert their financial obligations to community service. However, this could not be done through the Florida courts if the financial obligations are tied to federal or out-of-state cases. But those avenues are also problematic, the lawsuit alleges. For example, financial obligations resulting from federal or out-of-state cases can’t be resolved through Florida courts

Also, third-party payment recipients such as collection agencies, insurance companies and private individuals are not obligated to accept requests to convert or relinquish financial obligations. And these obligations can reach thousands of dollars. Bonnie Raysor, 58, mother of four was convicted on six felony drug-related charges for selling six opioid pills in 2010. She completed an 18-month sentence behind bars and was released in 2011. But even with Amendment 4 passed, she reported she would not be able to vote until 2031, when her $4,260 in outstanding fines and fees might be paid off,

While many of Florida’s citizens are boggled by these constraints, to Micha W. Kubic, executive director of ACLU of Florida (one of the groups involved in the lawsuit), the voting restrictions placed upon Florida’s felons are clear and obvious: “Your ability to vote is tied to your ability to pay, and that is really fundamentally antithetical to the values that we share as Americans. I think what the legislation did is clearly contrary to the will of the people, contrary to the spirit of Amendment 4. That is deeply disturbing.”

Kubic, who earned his doctorate in Black Politics from Howard University, expounded on the possibility of racist implications within the restrictions to Amendment 4, “I think there are unquestionable racial connotations to this entire situation.” The African-American community in Florida may endure the worst of the restrictions. From July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, black males who entered the Florida prison system were 10,521 (37.7%) and black females were 809 (2.9%). “There is no doubt at all,” Kubic said, “that the new restrictions will disproportionately fall on people of color. It is really a poll tax.”

If true, poll taxes are nothing new to poor whites and people of color, especially African-American voters after the Civil War. Many southern states, Florida included, had begun implementing poll taxes — and other Jim Crow laws — to limit specific groups from participating in elections by forcing monies paid before casting their ballots.

“People of color in this country have less wealth, less access to resources as a result of structural racism,” Kubic said. “That means they will be less likely to pay the huge monetary obligations under the bill and that means it has racial implications, racial disparity — and that is a problem.”

While many political issues are argued along partisan lines, Kubic doesn’t view these restrictions as favoring Republicans over Democrats, or vice-versa. He sees this issue as genuinely an issue of securing human dignity.

“What we all have to lose, regardless of political parties, is this shared belief that people have the right to vote and that we want them to vote,” he said. “It is really about human dignity, who is included and excluded. If we only talk about it in partisan terms, we actually demean and diminish that bigger fundamental thing at work.”

His advice to any felons wanting to vote but face these monetary odds against them is simple: “Go inquire with the court to double check your payments.” Along with felons paying restitution, they should “make their voices heard and participate in the process.” n