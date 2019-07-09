Hispanic Ministry evaluates six-year growth plan

Palm Beach Gardens | In September of 2013, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito inaugurated the Diocese of Palm Beach Hispanic Ministry’s Plan Pastoral Hispano, which outlined a six-year strategy to structure, strengthen and maintain the presence of the Catholic Hispanic community through formation and fellowship. In his letter to the Hispanic community commencing the new plan, Bishop Barbarito wrote, “The mission statement for the Plan Pastoral Hispano 2014-2020 encourages you to strengthen your catechesis, prayer life, promotion of social justice and family faith witness.” Now that the plan’s culmination is approaching, the Office of Hispanic Ministry is evaluating the growth of their ministry as directed through their mission statement.

Father Duván Bermudez, director of Hispanic Ministries and School of Christian Formation, has been a leadership figure in the diocese’s Hispanic community for 16 years. He and Angelica Aguilera, Hispanic Ministry and School of Christian Formation coordinator, have facilitated the plan’s directives in conjunction with the individual Hispanic ministries in place at various parishes.

“Through Plan Pastoral Hispano, we have seen the growth of official Hispanic ministries in 26 parishes. Two more parishes are in the process of forming this ministry; Mary Immaculate Parish in West Palm Beach is the newest one to join,” Father Bermudez said.

Aguilera attributes the Plan Pastoral Hispano’s success to the fact that it is based on processes and not programs. “Unification—to work as one Church—is at the center of the plan’s purpose. Before the plan began, there were small groups of Catholic Hispanics that did their own thing and found each other naturally. But now that we have a system, parish leaders and an office through which we can maintain structure the growth of the community is evident in the numbers,” Aguilera said.

The 30-page document outlining the plan’s strategies and goals emphasizes that “the Plan Pastoral Hispano is a process that integrates the entire community in the evangelization of families, youth, adults, the unchurched and the marginalized to participate in the spiritual and sacramental life of the Church.” The two largest components in maintaining a focus on these populations is evangelization and pastoral work, best embodied in the annual Encuentro event where representatives of all parishes and their Hispanic pastoral teams are invited to gather together and share the works of ministry and evangelization.

“In the Hispanic culture, the family is so important. It is at the center of everything we do, especially our faith. Encuentro is based on the concept of family in the sense that it encourages adults, teenagers, and young children to participate together. During the event, each age group has its own activities and lessons shaped to their needs and interests. Encuentro is a vital event for encouraging and renewing the commitment to continue working for the Kingdom of God and for a stronger church,” said Father Bermudez.

About 650 people attend Encuentro every year, and the list of participants has grown so significantly the Office of Hispanic Ministry has resorted to welcoming people on an invitation-only basis because there isn’t a local venue large enough to accommodate the numbers.

Although planning and preparation for Encuentro is year-round, it’s viewed as a summit for the Hispanic community to come together and celebrate the conclusion of another liturgical season. So how does the Plan Pastoral Hispano keep the interest and enthusiasm of such large numbers the rest of the year?

Formation is another major component of the plan, in which the School of Christian Formation plays a vital role. The School of Christian Formation offers ongoing faith formation classes and has gained huge traction with those looking for an academic resource on the doctrine of the church and theology. “The School of Christian Formation is extremely popular among the Hispanic Community. It’s open to both English and Spanish speakers, of course, but it actually originated as a Spanish-language program for Latin migrant workers who were culturally Catholic but not educated in their faith,” said Aguilera.

Father Bermudez noted that religious education for Hispanic families is cultural and most children attend parochial school or faith formation classes through their parish. “When children make their First Communion, I’ve witnessed parents asking for material on the subject so that they can refresh their knowledge with their children. This initial curiosity leads many to the School of Christian Formation. It’s a form of higher education that is for anyone seeking to know their faith more deeply,” said Father Bermudez.

What both Father Bermudez and Aguilera emphasize about the Plan Pastoral Hispano, is that it aims to preserve the Spanish language and culture specific to the Hispanic community through the liturgy. Numerous parishes offer multiple Spanish Masses on Sunday, with non-native Spanish-speaking priests stepping up to meet the demands of bi-lingual liturgies. Music ministry leaders incorporate Latin instruments and hymns familiar to the Hispanic community. Masses are increasingly requested for Quinceañeras, and culture-specific images of patron saints and the Blessed Mother are venerated more frequently in parishes with vibrant Hispanic ministries. The cultural arm of the Plan Pastoral Hispano has proven key to creating a welcoming community for Hispanic groups.

Lastly, the Plan Pastoral Hispano focuses on a strong ministry of charity and justice by “raising awareness of Christian consciences to the commitment of solidarity with oppressed brothers and sisters and to the common good.” For those needing assistance with immigration, welfare or household needs, the Office of Hispanic Ministry leads them to the appropriate resources, providing translators, advocates and guidance through paperwork when necessary.

For the future, Father Bermudez hopes to see a large integration of the Spanish language into parish life. “In a country where we have many cultures, Spanish has emerged as the second most widely spoken language. I see this as an opportunity for the continued growth of the church in diversity, peoples and love of Christ.”