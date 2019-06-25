Florida Catholic staffers garner multiple awards

At left, Ann Borowski-Slade, right, associate publisher of the Florida Catholic, congratulates Pat Spencer on her second-place win as Advertising Business/Marketing Professional of the year at the Catholic Media Conference held in St. Petersburg June 21. At right, Glenda Meekins, Orlando Diocese reporter, garnered second-place honors for reporting on the sacraments. (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Florida Catholic continued its streak of excellence in Catholic journalism as it garnered several awards at the Catholic Media Conference June 21.

Hundreds of journalists from across North America descended upon downtown St. Petersburg to attend the conference held from June 18-21 to celebrate their achievements as successful members of the press. The Florida Catholic, which covers the dioceses of Orlando, Palm Beach and Venice, was awarded two first places in the categories of Best Print Circulation Promotion Campaign and Best Example of Effective Advertising Promotion Originating with the Publication or Publication’s Web Site.

The papers “The Truth Matters” circulation campaign reflected upon the Church’s response to the sex abuse scandals, and reminded subscribers that the truth, both with the lowercase “t” and uppercase “T,” mattered in the most in all of its coverage.

“This was a brave, risky approach to hinge an annual campaign on the truth theme and address the sex abuse issues straight on,” the judges wrote in its first-place decision. “Clearly, the efforts paid off.”

The Florida Catholic’s advertising department — Valerie Casko, Michael Carlock, Michael Jimenez, and Tim Shea — won first honors for its “Looking to Advertise?” campaign that judges called, “A sleek package of assets.” Jimenez also won second place in the Best Promotional House Ad category for the “Know Someone Famous?” ad as part of the paper’s annual Long-Sleeve Relief campaign to benefit farmworkers. Judges commented on the campaign that provided clothes to outdoor workers, “Who wouldn’t want to be the person willing to give someone the shirt off their back?”

Pat Spencer, who recently retired as business manager, sat surprised when she heard her name announced as second-place recipient of the Advertising Business/Marketing Professional of the Year award. Judges remarked that her portfolio of accomplishments demonstrated how Spencer went “above and beyond” her lines of duties. “Notable is the social outreach concerns of the farmworker charity, her bold attempts to directly address the public crisis in the Church in her subscription marketing and her concern for archiving the publication’s past issues,” the judges wrote. “These are all very different, worthwhile causes, which she has excelled at.”

Another individual excellence award — Communications Director of the Year — went to Jennifer Drow, director of communications for the Diocese of Orlando. Drow and her staff celebrated their second-place win for Best Diocesan Website, as it was lauded for its home page appeal and its “nice mix of information, news, and graphics,” one CPA judge wrote.

Two reporters garnered editorial awards. Glenda Meekins of Orlando took home second place for her article, “Confirmation is a Family Affair,” a piece nominated for Best Reporting on the Celebration of a Sacrament. CPA judges noted of the special needs child in her article, “The writer includes just the right details and others’ quotes to build the gentle, sweet character of her main subject.”

Linda Reeves, who recently retired as reporter for the Diocese of Palm Beach, won third place in the category for Best Reporting on the Celebration of a Sacrament for “Mentors help couples prepare for journey of a lifetime.” Reeves’ article centered on the benefits of the diocese’s Office of Marriage and Family Life’s mentoring program. “Through detailed reporting, she is able to pull out details about her sources’ lives that effectively support the mentors offer,” CPA judges wrote.

“While we are humbled by all the accolades, I can’t be more proud of our editorial, advertising and business teams,” said Ann Borowski-Slade, associate publisher. “Receiving national kudos for our hard work is just another display of the wonderful talent and dedication of our modest staff.”

Both the Archdiocese of Miami edition of the Florida Catholic and La Voz Catolica, the Spanish-language edition for the archdiocese, garnered awards in the double digits, including first, second and third places, and a few honorable mentions.

The 2018 Parkland tragedy that rocked the entire country, especially Florida, saw its memory honored in the media by the various reporters and photographers hailing from the Miami area. Coverage of the event by Ana Rodriguez-Soto and her team of reporters garnered high honors in several categories, for both the Florida Catholic and La Voz Catolica for editorial, photography and online content. “Strong reporting and coverage of how the community responded,” one judge wrote. Another judge commented the coverage revealed the power to express professional reporting with “hope in the power of prayer and God’s grace.”

A notable honor for La Voz Catolica was its third-place win in general excellence.

The 2019 Catholic Press Association Book Awards honored Orlando’s own priest with a prestigious win in literary achievement. Father David is the pastor of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Oviedo. He co-authored “Rites of Passage: Preaching Baptisms, Weddings and Funerals,” which won second place in the Liturgy category from the Catholic Press Association.