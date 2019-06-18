Lakewood Ranch couple named Florida Knights Family of the Year

Dr. Jim and Rosemaria Coon (second and third from the right) are the Florida Knights of Columbus Family of the Year as seen during the awards banquet in Orlando on May 25. They are from Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Lakewood Ranch. (COURTESY)

Lakewood Ranch | Dr. James and Rosemarie Coon of Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Lakewood Ranch were selected as the 2019 Family of the Year by the 55,000-member Florida State Council of the Knights of Columbus at the State Convention in Orlando May 25.

Members of the Sts. Cosmas and Damian Knight Council 13341 selected the couple in recognition of their exceptional service to their community, their Church and to the Knights of Columbus. As life director for council, James schedules, plans and directs council activities in Special Olympics, March for Life, Christian Refugee Relief, Mass for Special Needs, and Pregnancy Center Support. The couple have been very active at Our Lady of Angels Parish since they moved to area more than five years ago from New York. They are personally involved in many of the Church outreach efforts, work retreats and support the parishes’ priority projects. They are also Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion.

Both were recently heavily involved in fundraising efforts by the Diocese of Venice to support a new mobile medical clinic which will then be given to Community Pregnancy Clinics Inc., which is a medical provider with four clinics in Naples, Fort Myers and Sarasota and the new mobile medical clinic will bring critical prenatal care to women of southwest Florida who may not have access to such services.

“Rose and I do not feel worthy to accept this honor, and we are humbled; but we accept the responsibility of serving within God’s family,” said James, when the couple received the honor. “And we accept the responsibility of serving as the Family of the Year because we all share in this honor. Family is what the Knights are all about, that is our DNA. We only exist to take care of our family, and other families, when they need help, as commissioned by Father McGivney.”

Council 13341 Grand Knight Larry Simmons said the council is proud of the Coons’ statewide honor.

“Jim and Rosie are illustrative of the many families in Lakewood Ranch neighborhoods who give so much to their community with personal initiative, commitment and spirituality,” he said. “(They) exemplify the highest ideals of the Knights of Columbus life and service programs. They have given so much of their time, treasure, and talent.”