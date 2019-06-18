Crisis team assists schools with bereavement

In February 2019, the Critical Incident Stress Management Team attended a mental health first aid training at Cardinal Newman Catholic High School. Two of the diocesan counseling program staff participated in a role play scenario in front of the group. (COURTESY)

Boca Raton | In light of various school tragedies around the United States, many schools in the Diocese of Palm Beach are examining their response plans to crisis situations and counseling services.

Nicole Looney, director of counseling services for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Palm Beach, recognized the challenges school administrators and educators face in a world where tighter campus security and more strategic evacuation plans are a reality.

“It’s apparent that schools and student-centric organizations are improving their security methods to prevent a tragedy,” Looney said. “But it’s vital that they also focus on developing the skills needed to provide immediate crisis relief through bereavement and trauma counseling.”

Along with a team of teachers, counselors, local youth leaders and guidance from the Diocese of Palm Beach Office of Catholic Schools, Looney organized the Critical Incident Stress Management Team to visit schools after a death or other tragedy that might affect the student population at large.

One of the first cases the team took on was a visit to St. John Paul II Academy in Boca Raton in February 2018. Because of the high school’s proximity to Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, many students at the academy had close friends among the students affected by the shooting in Parkland. Ana Martinez, the assistant director of the counseling program, lead the team the day they visited the academy.

“The biggest concern we had going in was the psychological danger of social media,” Martinez said. “So much of what happened at Stoneman Douglas was captured through Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook. The students had a real-time depiction of the events, and it was imperative that we addressed the possibility of social media as a trigger for those most affected.”

Martinez said many of the students she evaluated that day expressed that witnessing the violence through social media mentally and emotionally connected them with the victims at Stoneman Douglas. “That was an indicator to me that students were reliving the day’s events through the videos posted on social media. The team discouraged the students from checking their feeds until they were evaluated by a counselor.”

However, the double-edged sword of social media’s uses was a comfort to many. “While some of the students were afraid to even look at their phones, others were constantly checking their devices to see the latest update on the casualties or to hear from friends,” Martinez added. “That was their way of dealing with the trauma and we respected that.”

Team members highlighted that this varying state of trauma is what makes their job so critical in the moments following a crisis incident. Kathryn Sullivan, coordinator of youth and young adult ministries for the Diocese of Palm Beach and member of the crisis team, said the panic fueled by social media was debilitating to some, but the sense of community it offered to others was equally as powerful.

“Through the Critical Incident Stress Management Team, I learned that my role isn’t to solve the problems, it’s to listen and facilitate help where and how it’s needed,” she said. “We have to meet the students where they are mentally and emotionally.”

While too much information can be harmful to young students, not enough information is just as impactful. In the recent past, the team visited various elementary schools in the diocese that each suffered the loss of a student. “Sometimes children are kept in the dark about the loss of a loved one because adults think they won’t understand, or they want to protect their children. From our visit, it was evident that students wanted to talk about the death of their classmate and so the team made ourselves available to anyone who wanted a group or private session,” Looney said. “Many teachers and parents asked for advice and resources on how to tell their young children about the situation, or how to address death and grief in general,” said Looney.

Looney and Martinez said a characteristic of student loss prevalent in most of the situations they’ve encountered is a child not wanting to express their grief to their parents because they don’t want to add to their parents’ stress or concern. “The team is trained to listen and council these students in such a way that they are encouraged to lean on others for help,” Martinez said. “We want them to know it’s OK to have these feelings.”