Conversation flows at Theology on Tap

Delray Beach | What do you get when you combine young adults, happy hour, and deep discussions about the Catholic faith?

Theology on Tap. St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in Delray Beach recently launched this new initiative to engage young people in theology and fellowship. Reva Beckett, the coordinator for Light — SVF Light’s young adult group — organized the event at Boheme Restaurant in Delray Beach June 11.

“I did not expect this many people to show up tonight,” Beckett said. “I’m pleasantly surprised.”

The Very Rev. Canon Tom Skindeleski, pastor at St. Vincent Ferrer Parish, was the event’s guest speaker, who lectured on an overview of Church history.

“Tonight, I’m going to do my best to condense 21 centuries of Church history into two hours,” he said, after ensuring everyone had a drink and something to eat. “What you’ll notice from the topic today is that the recent scandal about the Church is not the first time the Catholic faith has been tested. What you should take away from history is that when we see failure in the Church through humanity’s sinful nature, something good rises out of that failure. Much like a forest fire, new green pops up from charred remains.”

The “new green” Father Skindeleski referred to is embodied in the 35 young adults who attended the first Theology on Tap session. The young people in the room came from parishes throughout the Diocese of Palm Beach, making the drive from as far north as Stuart and as far south as Margate. Many of the attendees were new to the parish’s young adult group, and were reveling in meeting new people with the same faith background.

“Many people I encounter who learn I’m Catholic wonder how I can be Catholic in today’s current social and political climate. It’s great to be in a room full of people who just get it!” said Kasey Kearney, a member of Light.

Others expressed a similar sentiment regarding the sense of community fostered by Theology on Tap. “Not only is this another opportunity to get together and connect with other young people, it’s a learning experience that will enable me to defend the faith better,” said Maddison Stevens, a regular member of Light who lives in Wellington.

But Catholics weren’t the only audience in the room. The roundtable discussion drew the curiosity of patrons in the bar’s main seating area, which shared an open space with the SVF Light group. The intensity with which Father Skindeleski spoke was catching to onlookers who did not expect a theology discussion at a bar. “

People outside the Catholic faith have this impression of Catholics that we are strict and don’t have any fun. I think we changed some minds tonight,” Beckett said.