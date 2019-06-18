Cemetery embraces every stage of life

On Memorial Day, the community is invited to attend Mass celebrated by Bishop Gerlad M. Barbarito. Many families of fallen service members visit the cemetery to honor their loved ones. (COURTESY)

Royal Palm Beach | Forming neat rows at the entrance of Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery are 57 plain white wooden crosses, each one planted to represent one million babies lost to abortion.

This memorial highlights the impact that the Roe v. Wade decision has had in the United States and honors its millions of innocent victims. It also serves as a reminder for those who visit the cemetery of the sanctity of life and the importance of advocating for all stages of life. Tom Jordan, the cemetery director, applies this same sentiment to those who have passed from this world.

“For many people, death is not something they want to talk about. But the corporal works of mercy are just as important as the spiritual works of mercy,” he said. “Death is a part of life and everyone should plan for their spiritual needs in death like they do in life. The staff at the cemetery carry on the works of the Church through our cemeterian ministry.”

Located in Royal Palm Beach west of I-95, Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery assumed the role of a local cemetery for parishioners in south Florida after Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll consecrated the grounds in 1974. Since 1984, the cemetery has been a part of the new Diocese of Palm Beach and is currently the only Catholic cemetery owned and operated by the diocese.

“For centuries, it used to be that parishioners could turn to their home parish for the Rite of a Christian Burial after losing a loved one. In the modern age, one would be hard pressed to find a cemetery affiliated with a local parish built in the last 50 to 60 years,” Jordan said.

This hidden gem sits on 54 acres of land, made up of rolling green lawn closely dotted with stately mausoleums and headstones that overlook peaceful waterfalls and exotic foliage. But what makes the cemetery unique is its dedication to the preservation of life, as well as reverence for death.

Bustling life and activity balance out the cemetery’s serene landscape and alcoves for silent prayer. New memorials are steadily being created in honor of fallen service men and women, saints and priests who have left their legacy on the faith community. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito celebrates Mass at the cemetery on special days of remembrance such as Memorial Day and All Souls Day. A monthly Mass is held for the souls who have passed in the previous month. The cemetery team even plans an annual Christmas Concert open to the families of those interred at the cemetery.

In addition, Jordan actively plans youth outreach programs to welcome and educate the next generation of Catholics about the sanctity of a Catholic burial. One recent event drew the interest of 35 teens from various parishes and included a tour of the cemetery in the context of learning about the vigil for the deceased (wake), funeral liturgy (Mass) and rite of committal (cemetery). The event organizers discussed the symbolism in these rites and fostered a sense of comfort in learning about topics that are often left undiscussed until the passing of a loved one. Jordan explained that most people visit a cemetery when something tragic happens but, if they grow up knowing the religious process of burying the dead just as well as the process of baptism or communion, many faithful will find faith offers comforts and assurances greater than the absence of their loved one.

“We often hear that the youth are the future of the Church, but I believe that the Church is the future of the youth,” Jordan said. “Teens and young adults struggle to find something truthful and authentic in this world. But when they do find it, they give of themselves wholeheartedly.”

This conviction is exemplified in the aforementioned crosses, which were part of a larger project facilitated by Jordan and pro-life groups consisting of teens and young adults.

Even the staff is not immune to the energy exuded by young Catholics. Tom Van Otteran, a college student who is a part-time office assistant, is drawn to the cemetery’s higher role in the progression of life. “There is a calming, anchoring feeling about being on holy ground that sets a steady course for me as a young person of faith,” Van Otteran said.

When asked what makes Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery different from secular cemeteries, the staff agreed that it was the element of caring for the living that sets it apart. Michael Shanley, facilities supervisor, said the Holy Spirit guided his way to working at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery.

“My son died of a drug overdose. Two months later, I lost my job. I was in a point in my life where I felt lost in my life and my faith,” Shanley shared. “I happened to attend a men’s retreat and met Tom Jordan there. After a little while, we became friends and he asked me to work at the cemetery managing the grounds. I said ‘yes,’ and I’ve never looked back.”

Like Shanley, many of the staff have gone through their own experiences of loss and empathize with visitors who seek out their assistance. Shanley explained that this ability to relate with visitors on a faith-based, personal level goes beyond the “customer/salesman” relationship common of secular cemeteries. For Sherry Krasula, a family services advisor, this “above and beyond” attitude is part of the job.

“We serve the families who have experienced an immediate death, and those who are preparing for the burial of a loved one who is dying. We make every option available to them, no task is too small to overlook,” Krasula said. “I’m especially committed to the program we have that enables families who have lost a child under the age of one to be interred for free. The Women’s Guild at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Parish donates handcrafted caskets and baptismal gowns for the families to use. It’s a community of people supporting one another.”

The deepest reason a Catholic cemetery is a vital part of the Church’s active service to the living faithful is because of its active service to the souls of the dead. William McVeigh, a family services advisor, emphasized the value of the monthly memorial Masses.

“It’s comforting to know that, when I pass on one day, there will always be someone on earth praying for my soul even when all the people I know have also passed,” McVeigh said. “We are a Catholic — universal — community that goes beyond death to ensure our salvation.”