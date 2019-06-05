Victim of human trafficking turns to Catholic Charities

Christina Silvestri, Anti-Human Trafficking program administrator, leads a training session on the methods of working with victims of human trafficking and how to look for signs of abuse. (PHOTO BY CECILIA PADILLA | FC)

PALM BEACH GARDENS | The recent conviction of Alston Williams, a resident of Greenacres who was charged with human trafficking, held the attention of many in Palm Beach County, including Christina Silvestri, program administrator of the Diocese of Palm Beach Catholic Charities Anti-Human Trafficking Program.

Two of Silvestri’s clients were trafficked by Williams, one of which was the woman who came forward and informed the police of the man’s doings in 2017. While Williams was held in Palm Beach County police custody, the two women (who will remain unnamed at their request) have received extensive assistance from the diocese’s Anti-Human Trafficking Program.” Silvestri said caring for the woman who came forward has been the focus of her work these past two years.

“Every case we handle is unique and poses its own challenges,” she said. “For instance, some clients move on faster than others and they get back on their feet. Some need us around the clock and we are here for them for whatever they need.”

Some of the services the program offers include clothing, food, housing, toiletries, access to computers and cell phones, securing proper identification and documentation, assistance with mental health or substance abuse, legal needs, medical needs. And the list goes on. Even tattoo removal is a part of the program.

“Williams tattooed his name on the victim and we helped her coordinate the removal,” Silvestri said. “It was a rough process, especially since the removal required laser treatment, which triggered the victim’s trauma with the taser Williams frequently used against her.”

Florida is ranked No. 3 in the nation for high rates of human trafficking, and Palm Beach County is ranked in the top three counties in the state. Catholic Charities Anti-Human Trafficking program was created to combat this issue in conjunction with local law enforcement. The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office received a joint grant from the Department of Justice — the Enhanced Collaboration Model — to fund case workers, supplies and services. The money also funds a 24/7 hotline where clients and victims can reach a case worker at any time.

The relationship between the program and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has been instrumental in assisting human trafficking victims. Many times, a victim makes contact with the police after experiencing a breakthrough moment where they find access to a phone or outside assistance. The police then reach out to Catholic Charities to arrange support for an emergency extraction facilitated by undercover detectives. The team then walks the victim through the process of stabilization.

“We aim to work at the victim’s pace, ask simple and straightforward questions and really try to tailor their treatment to what they need,” Silvestri said. “We don’t apply a generic process to every case.”

Outsiders looking in on human trafficking cases might not be able to understand how individuals get caught up in it in the first place. Silvestri explained that human trafficking affects all races, ethnicities and economic standings. One thing that victims do have in common is a sense of not belonging.

“Many of the clients we work with all seem to have an estrangement from their families that started at a young age,” she said. “They turned to the streets because they felt their families didn’t want them or cared about them.”

In the case of the woman who came forward about Williams, she faced a situation where Williams earned her trust and affection by becoming her boyfriend. This is known as a “Romeo pimp,” where the trafficker emotionally manipulates women to get what he wants by capitalizing on their romantic relationship. This leads to a psychological grooming process that dehumanizes victims through domestic violence and control through fear. Many victims find themselves cohabitating with their trafficker and are afraid to leave because of threats, therefore housing uncertainties and feelings of doubt to once again live independently prevent them from leaving.

What, then, made this woman come forward?

“She told me and police that she had a dream where she walked through an open door to her freedom,” Silvestri recalled. “Something just snapped in her and she had had enough. After that, she contacted the police and the task force made plans with law enforcement to set up an operation to arrest Williams.”

As reported by the Palm Beach Post May 1, U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg sentenced Williams to five life sentences for sex trafficking, and an additional 20 years for an obstruction of justice charge that stemmed from Williams’ efforts to get a fellow jail inmate to persuade the women to recant their allegations. Although Williams has been convicted, the victims’ healing has only begun.

“Of course there’s no justice for what this woman went through,” Silvestri said. “She might be removed from the physical space where the abuse took place, but the abuse is relived in her mind every day.”

On the day Williams faced his sentencing, the woman who came forward was the only victim present at court. She prepared a witness statement, but couldn’t face Williams to speak for herself. Catholic Charities was there to support the woman, and so Silvestri read the statement for her.

“We were there for her. But she’s the hero, not us,” Silvestri said. “To face the man who tortured and trafficked you for seven years is incredibly brave.”