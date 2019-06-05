UCF Catholic community testifies to God’s love

ORLANDO | Seth Brockett woke up the morning of Easter Vigil with a smile on his face. He carefully chose his outfit and tie. He settled on a “nice, blue floral one,” he recalls. “The entire drive (to Annunciation Parish in Altamonte Springs) I was really excited because it was the day I was finally going to become Catholic, receive Communion; I was going to be Baptized and it was going to be fantastic.” The University of Central Florida student is one of three who joined the Church this Easter thanks to the love of God they found through Catholic Campus Ministry.

At a time when many college students are straying from the Church and questioning their faith, University of Central Florida Catholic Campus Ministry (CCM) is thriving, converting hearts through authentic encounters. It is the work of the Brotherhood of Hope and their right hand men and women, the missionaries of St. Paul’s Outreach. So what is the secret to their evangelization?

Brockett, a computer science major, arrived at UCF in the fall of 2018. The Northview Center resident already had an advantage as CCM’s home is on the first floor of the building. “I found them (CCM) by accident,” he recalled. He saw people down by the pool. A friend invited him to join. There, he met one of the missionaries of St. Paul’s Outreach, Dom Alexander. “I’d been looking for a church since I came to college and they were the one I stumbled across,” said Brockett. “I figured, this is what I’m supposed to do.” That coupled with the people he met drew him in. “They were super open to inviting me to stuff and talking to me.”

His parents were not “particularly religious” as he puts it, “but I always believed,” he added. “It’s something I always had. I always believed there was a higher power looking out for me.” He says he was first aware of it when he was 6 or 7 years old. “I was more aware of morality and things that were occurring around me. I started to realize there was something more at play than just existing.”

Driven by an “inner desire” he began attending events and went to his first CCM retreat a month later. It was Eucharistic Adoration, and the chance to speak one-on-one with others who impacted him. He remembers being paired with student Adam Blackwell. “I think that conversation solidified it,” he said. They shared each other’s stories and he knew then he wanted to receive the Sacraments. Soon after, he began the Rite of Catholic Initiation of Adults (RCIA).

“They have to have that authentic encounter, otherwise it’s just good times and lots of information,” says campus minister, Brother John McCabe of the Brotherhood of Hope. “It’s building a Christian community they can come into and experience. They can ask, what’s happening here and why is this different? Getting exposed to authentic Catholic life and saying, this is good. I want this. Authentic Catholic community draws people in. They feel loved when they come in and they want more; they want to get involved.”

At the heart of the matter is a desire for relationship. Brockett notes, “When a lot of people grow up in the faith, it becomes something they do. Not out of choice, but because it’s something they’ve always done. For me, I chose to go. Now I’ve built and found a community because I’ve strived to find others like me.”

Brockett’s mother drove down from Pensacola, his hometown, and his father came from Texas for the special occasion. His Methodist girlfriend supported him as well. “It was really fulfilling, not just to find a relationship with Jesus, but to find a community at CCM that really solidified my beliefs in everything,” he said. “I’ve always tried to be a good person, and to follow all the things I thought the Bible meant. Now that I’m Catholic, paying attention more to the Bible and the homilies, I know more about the faith and so I can live better for it and live better for God.”

Shirley Castillo learned about CCM through her Lake Mary High School friend, Marissa Sherlock. Castillo recalls being raised without religion, despite her mother being raised by nuns in Guatemala. Outside of Christmas and Easter, she never saw her father pray or go to church. In fact, she remembers going into a church maybe five times in her life.

Once at CCM, she met St. Paul Outreach missionary Lillie Mysel. Her witness and time spent at CCM “changed who I am as a person,” said Castillo. “The lessons I learned while I was there, kept me there. That initial welcoming and that openness to allow in other people to witness, even into your own journey, is something that people have taught me at CCM time and time again.”

She said, “Part of the reason I waited so long was because I was always unsure about my motivations. Am I here because of the community or is it the faith that keeps bringing me back?” Then she spent a semester abroad in Canberra, Australia in the fall of 2017. She found it difficult to find a Catholic church in her area there. She kept a Bible with her in her dorm, and it was then that she realized it was the faith drawing her back.

“If it wasn’t for the lessons I’ve learned about being willing to follow my calling and having that boldness and really leaning into the faith and trusting God, I don’t know that I would have the strength of character to follow my own aspirations in the way I have since joining CCM.” The graduate heads to Tonga in the South Pacific this August to serve in the Peace Corps.

“It was like the rediscovery of my faith overall that has made me discern this journey. For someone who didn’t have a strong faith background, the presence of CCM was definitely instrumental in helping me enter into the faith in a way that’s allowed me to grow since I’ve left.”

For Castillo, it was “many small moments spent with people one-on-one” that made an impression. “It’s a building of relationships and friendships that have allowed me to learn how to build and have that relationship and friendship with myself and with God. When I was young, (my mom) was the only voice, only perspective (of faith) I had to follow… until I rediscovered it on my own.” Castillo is grateful and hopes to share her story with others, changing lives by being an authentic Catholic, affirming Brother McCabe’s words, “We are providing a Catholic presence on campus; it’s growing, transforming, and bearing fruit in people’s lives every day.”