Ocala grad ready to soar high at U.S. Naval Academy

Ocala | The sky is the limit for newly-graduated senior, Nadia Vassou.

While the 18-year-old ends her education at Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala on a high note, she will continue her progress while studying at the U.S. Naval Academy. Nadia brings with her a résumé filled with impressive grades, a lengthy list of extracurricular activities, and most importantly, her Catholic faith — the driving force she credits to her achievements.

As a high school track star with cross country and marching band experience, Nadia still found time to devote to her various school clubs.

“Oh, gosh. So many,” Nadia said, when having to name the clubs she participates in at Trinity Catholic. “I am in the Ambassador Club, which means you are the face of the school. You go to events and help bring in new students.”

For maintaining an extraordinary grade point average and possessing admirable character traits, such as integrity and scholarship, Nadia enjoys contributing as a member of the National Honor Society, while also serving in fundraisers, like Toys for Tots, in the Anchor Club. However, Nadia’s most notable contribution might be the one of faith. “I act as a peer minister. I help with school retreats and other faith-filled activities.”

Nadia, a devout Catholic, relished in the conversation when speaking of her faith, and said it helped her more than she could say.

“It’s been a crutch through everything.” And perhaps because of that, she is not scared of any future obstacles in her way. “Whatever I do, I will be protected and it’s all in God’s plan. Through your God, your faith, Jesus will always be there to pick you up when you fall. It’s his will, not mine.”

Her innate ambition to succeed, along with her reinforcement from her family, has given her strength to push through any difficult moments in her high school years by “learning to manage expectations, because not everything is going to go your way. You have to learn and adapt to the way people behave. You have to adapt to how your classes are because you are not going to be the best at everything. I learned that those things can challenge you and push you to become a better person.”

While her motivation comes from her faith in God, it is her parents who also has provided her with the similar determination to achieve. Her hard-working parents gave her an example that will continue to teach her forever.

“(My dad) came from a foreign country and he gave up everything to come to this country. Mom and dad worked two and three jobs at a time for what me and my sister have. The best education, the best quality of life they could provide for us,” she said. “It really inspires me because it shows that you are not a product of your circumstances and you can be really anything you want to be if you work hard enough and you want it badly enough.”

This drive to accomplish her goals will follow her into the naval academy. Her decision to choose a military school rather than a traditional college was not an easy choice. Although Nadia considered enrolling at a university, it was the academy’s ability to test her limits in other ways than just academia.

“I have always looked for a challenge in my life,” she said. “I really love that the naval academy is about challenging you morally, mentally, and physically. It’s not just going to school to learn. It’s going to school to serve your country.” She also credits her faith for her education choice. “Like Jesus said, ‘There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friend.’” The naval academy allows you “to be part of something bigger than yourself. Always give 100%.”

The academy will prepare Nadia for the future through a variety of classes. Looking forward to taking chemistry, Nadia patiently awaits the military leadership courses, as well. “Leadership through high school has been a huge part of my life. The fact that I get to learn something really military specific is good.”

She dreams of one day being an American fighter pilot, yet understands the academy will prep her for “whatever the military of this country needs.” She will allow the experience at the academy to help mold her vocation.

“Whether it is on submarine or being a pilot, whatever the country needs to the best of my abilities.”

The academy is located in Annapolis, Maryland, far away from Nadia’s family in Ocala. However, she knows they will be fine because of their Catholic faith. And Nadia looks forward to practicing her faith while at the academy.

“It’s been such a comfort for me knowing that my family has their faith to rely on when I leave,” she said. “(The campus) has a beautiful church and daily Mass. There is so much history there, such a religious community and many religious clubs.” The academy has many options “to grow in your faith as well as grow in your academics. You have to rely on your faith. You can’t do this on your own sometimes.”

Nadia is very thankful for everything and everyone in her life. Although she leaves behind her family and her teachers at Trinity Catholic High School who continue to encourage her, it is her Catholic faith she brings to the academy that will one day be with her in the sky when she is a fighter pilot. “I know that all my strengths come from Jesus, from my faith.”

For others who might want to enter the naval academy, Nadia has advice.

“Never underestimate the power of working hard because there are some days where you don’t want to work,” she said. “Hard work will get you anywhere you want to go. If you dream it and set your mind to it, you can really achieve anything.”