USCCB releases pope’s book on devil, spiritual tools to combat evil

WASHINGTON | The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has released a new book of Pope Francis’ teachings on the history of the devil, “his empty promises and works” and “how we can actively combat him.”

Titled “Rebuking the Devil,” the book is meant for a wide audience and “shows us how to recognize the tricks of the enemy, avoid his traps and defeat his efforts through the power of God in Jesus Christ,” said a May 29 USCCB news release.

The book is $12.95 and now available for purchase through the USCCB’s online bookstore at https://bit.ly/2YYla4u.

“In this important book, Pope Francis tells us how to use powerful tools of spiritual combat against the devil,” said Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, who is chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Communications.

Those tools, he said, include “the word of God, adoration of God in the Blessed Sacrament, participation in the sacraments, fasting, prayer and the intercession of Mary, Mother of God, through the most holy rosary.”

“We must recognize that there is a devil who is alive and active, but there is also a shield against him through the power of Jesus Christ!” Bishop Burbidge said.

